Katlyn Chookagian to fight for the fourth time this year; Returns at UFC 255 to face Cynthia Calvillo

As reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, UFC is working towards finalizing a fight between Katlyn Chookagian and Cynthia Calvillo for the upcoming UFC 255 fight card.

UFC 255 is set to take place on November 21st, 2020, with its co-main event being a Women’s Flyweight Championship fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia.

Should the UFC 255 fight between Katlyn Chookagian and Cynthia Calvillo come to fruition, it’d be the former’s fourth UFC fight in the 2020 calendar year.

Katlyn Chookagian received a title shot against UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko in February of this year. She came up short in her bid to win the UFC Women’s Flyweight belt, as she suffered a third-round TKO loss to Shevchenko.

Nevertheless, Chookagian returned to winning ways in May of this year, defeating Valentina’s sister Antonina Shevchenko via unanimous decision. She proceeded to face former UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Jessica Andrade in the month of October and suffered a first-round TKO loss to the Brazilian fighter.

On the other hand, Cynthia Calvillo has competed just once this year, defeating Jessica Eye via unanimous decision in the month of June.

Katlyn Chookagian and Cynthia Calvillo battle for a shot at the UFC Women’s Flyweight crown

Despite suffering a vicious TKO defeat at the hands of Jessica Andrade in October, the consensus in the MMA world is that Katlyn Chookagian could find herself back in the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship picture with a few more wins.

Chookagian is regarded by many as one of the most consistent fighters in the Women’s Flyweight division.

The MMA stalwart, who goes by the moniker of The Blonde Fighter, brilliantly displayed her well-rounded MMA skillset in her victory over Antonina Shevchenko earlier this year.

Furthermore, the winner of the UFC 255 matchup between reigning Women’s Flyweight Champion, Valentina Shevchenko, and Jennifer Maia is likely to face Jessica Andrade in the months to come. Considering that, a win over Cynthia Calvillo could help Katlyn Chookagian reinsert herself into the title picture in the Women’s 125-pound division.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Calvillo could propel herself into title contention with a victory over Katlyn Chookagian and possibly set herself up for a shot at the UFC Women’s Flyweight belt in 2021.

The UFC 255 fight card will take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada – It’ll be headlined by the Men’s Flyweight Championship matchup between reigning titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez.

As noted, the all-important clash between UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia is also set to transpire at UFC 255.

Which fighter do you believe would emerge victorious in a clash between Katlyn Chookagian and Cynthia Calvillo? Sound off in the comments.