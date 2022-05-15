Katlyn Chookagian surpasses Valentina Shevchenko for most wins in UFC women's flyweight history

Katlyn Chookagian made history when she defeated Amanda Ribas on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic.

By notching her fourth consecutive victory, Chookagian became the sole record holder for most wins in the UFC flyweight division. She was previously tied with sitting champion Valentina Shevchenko for eight wins, but her latest outing bolted her to the top spot.

The fight was competitive with both Chookagian and Ribas having success at different points. However, 'Blonde Fighter' ultimately edged the Brazilian after implementing more effective striking throughout the course of three rounds.

Chookagian kept her opponent at bay by constantly looking to land counter punches from range. On the flipside, Ribas took on the role of aggressor as she pushed the pace while attempting to connect with vicious combinations.

Ribas scored a huge takedown early on, but Chookagian successfully scrambled free to get back up. The 33-year-old pummeled Ribas with her volume striking, until the Brazilian got another opportunity to close the distance and drag her to the ground.

Chookagian refused to stay down every time she got taken down, though. The one-time title challenger defended well, found her footing and eventually went to work with her precision striking.

When all was said and done, 'The Blonde Fighter' convinced two out of three judges she deserved the victory. The scores were 28-29 for Ribas and a pair of 29-28 cards for Chookagian.

Katlyn Chookagian puts the UFC women's flyweight division on blast

Katlyn Chookagian believes that her recent string of wins warrants another title shot against Valentina Shevchenko. During her post-fight interview, Chookagian said:

"I want the title shot. I want my second shot at Valentina for the title. [I want] any girl I haven’t fought – if Miesha Tate wins, Alexa Grasso, that French chick [Manon Fiorot] can get it, anyone."

Check out Katlyn Chookagian's comments below:

Chookagian challenged Shevchenko for the title at UFC 247 back in 2020. However, things did not go her way as the champion handled her with relative ease before putting her away in the third round.

'The Blonde Fighter' has since gone 5-1 in her last six fights and is now riding a four-fight winning streak.

