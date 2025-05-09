Kayla Harrison gets 100% real about weight-cutting process to chase UFC championship goal: "I'm not 20 years old anymore"

Kayla Harrison recently talked about the challenges she faced during the weight-cutting process ahead of her UFC fights. For context, she is not only the first but also the only woman to have won an Olympic gold medal in Judo for the United States.

In a recent video on her Instagram account, the UFC women's bantamweight contender highlighted the significant difference in weight requirements between her current MMA competitions and her weight category during her Judo career.

Harrison opened up about the struggles and tough processes she had to endure to make weight for the UFC fights, all in pursuit of her dream of becoming a UFC champion. She said:

"When I competed in judo, I competed at 78 kilos which is 172 pounds. Then when I moved to MMA, I competed at 155 pounds. When I signed with the UFC, the highest weight class they have for females is 135 pounds, and I naturally weigh about 165 pounds. It was a very tough choice for me..."

She added:

"My goal has always been to be UFC champion. I'm not 20 years old anymore. I'm 34 years old, and I'm asking my body to do more than it's ever done. I have to walk six miles every day on top of the two training sessions I do every day, and teach my kids. I have to surrender to God and just trust that he has a plan for me, and I just have to keep doing the next right thing. It's one of the hardest things I've done in my career, for sure."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below:

Kayla Harrison eyes a potential Amanda Nunes clash after UFC 316

Kayla Harrison is currently scheduled to face Julianna Pena for the women's bantamweight title at UFC 316. However, if she wins against Pena, Harrison already has her next opponent in mind.

In a recent discussion on The Bohnfire, the Olympic gold medalist expressed her desire to fight Amanda Nunes, stating:

"That was always the fight (against Amanda Nunes) I wanted. I never meant it in a disrespectful manner. I never meant it like, 'I'm better than you.' I just think that she is the greatest of all time. To me, that's a very clear distinction of where she has put herself, and I didn't come to the sport to be the second greatest. May we share the cage with respect and dignity, and may the best woman win."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below (21:30):

