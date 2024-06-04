Kayla Harrison gives scathing reply to Donn Davis' comments on PFL exit: "They can go f*** themselves" 

Kayla Harrison recently hit back at PFL founder Donn Davis for his comments about her leaving the organization to sign with the UFC earlier this year. Harrison won the lightweight title twice during her time with the PFL and was one of the most well-known fighters on the roster.

Harrison joined UFC in Jan. 2024 and made her promotional debut against Holly Holm at the landmark UFC 300 event, which she won via second-round submission. While most MMA fans were thrilled to see her join the world's leading MMA promotion and try herself in new waters, Davis was dissatisfied with her departure from the PFL.

Previously, during an interview, Davis Davis discussed Harrison joining the UFC while comparing her with basketball legends LeBron James and Kevin Durant. He claimed the two-time Olympic gold medalist required "validation" for her accomplishments.

Trending

That did not sit well with Harrison, who chastised Davis for his comments about her departure in a recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show. She said:

''Honestly, I’m living my best life. I take great pride in what I built at the PFL. I carried that company on my back for quite a while, and I’ve got big shoulders, so I can handle it. I just don’t have time for that bulls**t. Every day, I wake up, I get to go to the gym, I get to train with the people that I respect, admire, and look up to. I’m chasing a dream. When I started MMA, the goal wasn’t to make a shit ton of money, the goal wasn’t to be rich and famous, the goal was to be UFC champion.''

Harrison added:

“That’s why I’m here and that’s what I want to do. And if anyone has a problem with it, they can go f*** themselves.” [H/t: bjpenn.com]

Ariel Helwani isn't pleased with Donn Davis' comments on Kayla Harrison

As mentioned above, PFL founder Donn Davis expressed his displeasure about Kayla Harrison's departure from the promotion in search of better opportunities. Davis took a jibe at Harrison during an interview with Josh Thomson and John McCarthy on the WEIGHING IN podcast.

In a post on X, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani criticized Davis for his remarks on Harrison and emphasized that it was fitting for the 33-year-old, who had already established herself in the PFL, to end her illustrious career at the UFC. He wrote:

''Don’t like this at all. Kayla was the face of PFL for years. She carried them on her back. She did it all for them and then some. There was very little left for her to do there. UFC is the pinnacle. It was the last mountain for her to climb. Completely understandable she’d want to end her career there.''

Expand Tweet