Kayla Harrison makes major admission about Julianna Pena's trash-talking ahead of UFC 316 clash: "It's just poorly done"

Kayla Harrison recently touched on Julianna Pena's trash talk ahead of their title fight. Pena and Harrison are scheduled to lock horns at UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 7.

Throughout the build-up of their title fight, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' has constantly taken shots at Harrison. According to 'Doug,' she believes that trash talk ahead of this fight is "poorly done."

In the recently held press conference, Harrison said:

"I think hands down this is the most trash talk [I've dealt with]. The talk itself is trashy. I don't know if it's good trash talk, but it's trashy. This is the most I've ever had to endure. Yeah, it's the worst trash talk I've had to endure too. Being a female in a male dominated sport, going to American Top Team, you don't think I hear s*** all day every day? I walk into the gym, and they're starting to [talk trash]. But this was just poorly done. I'm ready to fight. I'm done talking about it."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below (11:47):

Henry Cejudo previews Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison

Julianna Pena is set to defend her women's bantamweight championship against Kayla Harrison at UFC 316. After back-to-back wins against Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira, 'Doug' looks to dethrone the current champ.

In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Henry Cejudo shared his perspective on the fight, stating:

"This is the thing with Julianna, man. She doesn't have the hands, bro. The grappling doesn't match well with the girl [who is] a two-time Olympic champ. I like Julianna. Their both similar in age, similar in reach. Obviously, Kayla is a southpaw, and Julianna is orthodox. There's experience in Julianna Pena, but I just feel like the fact that Kayla Harrison was able to win the Olympics, not once, but twice, I think we're gonna hear, 'And new.'"

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (32:14):

