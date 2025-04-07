  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Kayla Harrison
  • Kayla Harrison shares honest feelings about Julianna Pena, explains why she wants to "have a lot respect" for her

Kayla Harrison shares honest feelings about Julianna Pena, explains why she wants to "have a lot respect" for her

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Apr 07, 2025 19:56 GMT
Kayla Harrison makes feelings known on Julianna Pena [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Kayla Harrison makes feelings known on Julianna Pena [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Kayla Harrison recently shared her honest feelings about Julianna Pena and explained why she wants to hold her in higher regard. They have traded jibes at each other on social media and through interviews and will now have an opportunity to settle their differences in the octagon.

Ad

Harrison will challenge Pena for her bantamweight championship in the co-main event of UFC 316, which takes place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Jun 7. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' will be making her first title defense after earning a split decision win over Raquel Pennington to regain the bantamweight championship.

During her latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Harrison admitted that she wants to have more respect toward Pena for what she has accomplished in her career. The former PFL champion mentioned that 'The Venezuelan Vixen' has proven on several occasions that she is capable of overcoming the odds despite being counted out:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I want to have a lot of respect for Julianna because she's a single mom, she's a veteran of the sport, she scratched and clawed her way to the top, she believed in herself when nobody believed in her. I really wanna have admiration for her. I think probably deep down I do and I love that she's confident and she says what she thinks, but she's just pretty dumb sometimes. So, it's hard, it's difficult."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments regarding Julianna Pena below:

Ad

Kayla Harrison discusses whether she considers Julianna Pena a difficult opponent

Kayla Harrison also shared her thoughts on whether she considers Julianna Pena to be a difficult opponent for her compared to who she has already fought in her career.

During the aforementioned appearance, Harrison mentioned that she doesn't consider Pena's skill to be greater than past opponents, but credited her on the resilience and toughness that she has displayed throughout her career:

Ad
"I think that skill-wise, I don't think she's the top of the top, but I think in terms of heart and maybe experience, you know, she's got some good experience and she's definitely got confidence."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comments below:

About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino

Twitter icon

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Gerard Crispin
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी