Kayla Harrison shares one-word reaction to Alex Pereira and sons honouring her after UFC 316 win 

Kayla Harrison recently scored Alex Pereira's respect for her dominant win against Julianna Pena at UFC 316.

Ad

Harrison coasted through Pena's challenge and claimed the UFC women’s bantamweight title with a slick Kimura finish in the second round at the recently concluded pay-per-view event. Following the win, Pereira and his sons were seen wearing t-shirts honoring her victory.

Harrison and Pereira have trained together before, and the respect runs deep. On a night where Harrison planted her authority in a new division, Pereira tipped his cap in his patent style.

Ad

Trending

Check out the X post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Harrison took to X to drop a one-word reaction to Pereira's picture, writing:

"Chama!"

Check out Kayla Harrison's reaction below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

At UFC 316, Harrison walked Pena down, landed takedowns with ease, and smothered her opponent on the mat. She put together the finish with a step-over-to-side control from the mount and a tight grip with the Kimura lock. That made it 19 professional MMA wins for Harrison and her first taste of UFC gold. The victory also set up the stage for Amanda Nunes to potentially come out of retirement to challenge Harrison.

Ad

In the past, Harrison praised Pereira for how quickly he picked up some judo skills during their time training together. Despite Pereira’s striking background, Harrison was surprised by how naturally he executed judo techniques and even gave him a yellow belt as a playful gesture after his UFC 300 win against Jamahal Hill.

The two first shared a card at UFC 300, where both secured major wins. Harrison submitted Holly Holm while Pereira knocked out Hill.

While Harrison prepares for Nunes, Pereira’s path has taken a detour. After a run of solid title defenses against Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr., he dropped the belt to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in a five-round decision. His record now stands at 12-3, with 10 wins by knockout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.