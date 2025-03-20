Kayla Harrison shares three-word reaction to Nina-Marie Daniele's side-splitting 'PA PA PA...PA' clip with Alex Pereira

How Nina-Marie Daniele and Alex Pereira managed to have this entertainingly fun and viral friendship and yet not know how to speak a word of each other's language is a mystery. Somehow, through grunts, laughs, and frequent use of Pereira's signature word "Chama!", the two have produced content that made the entire MMA world tune in and laugh.

In one of their more recent skits, Pereira, together with his friend and coach, former UFC light-heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira, was teaching Daniele a four-punch combination. With every punch came the sound "pa", as a form of signaling when the punch lands.

Needless to say, the outcome was hilarious:

"No translation needed: PAPAPA… PA 🗿😂👊🏼 CHAMA 💥 @alexpoatanpereira @gloverteixeira"

Daniele surprisingly packs a punch as that right cross to the belly may have hurt Pereira just a tiny bit. We can't be too certain of it, but seeing 'Poatan' slightly rock back after getting hit with the unexpected shot was something to see.

Fans and fighters loved the new content, with UFC bantamweight star Kayla Harrison commenting:

"😂😂😂 you got it @ninamariedaniele"

Kayla Harrison's comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram]

When Alex Pereira gave Nina-Marie Daniele a massive bruise after hitting her with "1%" kick

Perhaps the start of this roller-coaster of a friendship between Nina-Marie Daniele and Alex Pereira was last year when the social media influencer let 'Poatan' kick her leg. To any non-fighter, allowing the former UFC light-heavyweight king to kick your leg, even if it's not 100%, could be extremely bad for your health.

Eager to find out for herself just how devastating Pereira's low kicks are, she allowed the Brazilian powerhouse to kick her leg with "1%" power. Despite Pereira barely showing any effort on the kick, the impact immediately sent Daniele to the floor as she writhed in pain.

The video has now reached over 100 million views on Instagram. Days after the MMA media personality posted a video of a massive bruise left on her thigh by the kick.

Check out the video below:

