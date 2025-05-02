“Keep defending my belt” - Tye Ruotolo says ONE gold is his top priority

Tye Ruotolo is happy to continue defending his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship title. He'll do exactly that this Friday night, May 2, when ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 31, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada.

In the main event of the evening, fans will see Nong-O Hama run back his February clash with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. But first, Ruotolo will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against multi-time IBJJF world champion Dante Leon.

During an interview with JitsMagazine, Ruotolo revealed that he has a few rematches on his BJJ bucket list that haven't come to fruition yet.

Until they do, he plans to stay busy, defending his welterweight crown against anyone the promotion puts in front of him.

"Yeah, I had a couple of rematches in mind for the past couple of years, but those guys have been injured and more so out of the game," Ruotolo said. "So, right now I'm just looking to stay busy and keep defending my belt and keep holding my number one spot."

Tye Ruotolo still plans on following in his brother's footsteps

Aside from a few BJJ matches that pique his interest, Tye Ruotolo is also eyeing a potential move into mixed martial arts.

"The older I get, the more things are exciting to me with this MMA stuff," Ruotolo added. "There's a lot of opportunity out there, and I'm just happy to be healthy and I'm ready to start chasing them down for sure."

Last year, Ruotolo's brother and fellow ONE world champion, Kade Ruotolo, made his MMA debut, delivering a lights-out performance against Blake Cooper at ONE 167.

Since then, Kade Ruotolo has earned two more victories inside the Circle, submitting Ahmed Mujtaba and Nicolas Vigna.

After seeing how successful Kade Ruotolo is in MMA, do you want to see Tye Ruotolo test his skills in four-ounce gloves?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

