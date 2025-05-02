“I want my weapons to be heavier” - Nong-O placing trademark KO power as top priority for ONE Fight Night 31 return

Nong-O Hama has been focusing on increasing his power ahead of ONE Fight Night 31.

In February, the Thai striking great suffered his second straight loss under the ONE banner, surrendering a razor-close split decision to Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Now, the two will run it back on Friday, May 2, when ONE Championship heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for another loaded fight card on Amazon Prime Video.

Gearing up for their flyweight Muay Thai sequel, Nong-O has been busy sharpening his weapons. Specifically, his power, which he felt was lacking in their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 28.

"Well, since I felt it was less powerful, I worked hard on developing the power at this new weight," he said in his ONE Fight Night 31 pre-fight interview. "I have been fixing it throughout the fight camp. I want my weapons to be heavier, and I have been practicing to increase the power of it."

Nong-O vs. Konthoranee 2 is the story of two streaks, and which one will come to an end at ONE Fight Night 31

To stay relevant in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division, Nong-O is in desperate need of a victory to avoid a second career loss to Konthoranee, not to mention a third straight loss on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Meanwhile, Kongthoranee is on the cusp of his first ONE world title opportunity.

He currently sits with an overall record of 11-2, including three wins in a row. Should he go two-up on the former eight-time ONE world titleholder, it would be hard to deny him a crack at the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, which currently lies vacant.

Will a win over the former ONE world champion be enough to get Kongthoranee a shot at 26 pounds of gold? Perhaps we'll find out soon enough.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

