"Keep drinking and doing drugs" - Ali Abdelaziz fires back at Conor McGregor after the Irishman's taunt at "un-bmf" Justin Gaethje

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has once again hurled insults at Irish superstar Conor McGregor on social media. This happened after 'The Notorious' taunted the current 'BMF' champion Justin Gaethje for his comments about fighting Jorge Masvidal.

It all started during a Q & A session in Sydney Australia during UFC 293 fight week. Gaethje was asked for his thoughts on potentially defending his 'BMF' title against Jorge Masvidal, which he won after delivering a devastating headkick knockout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

Gaethje responded by saying that he was currently focused on claiming the UFC lightweight title. 'The Highlight' added that he was not too optimistic about 'Gamebred' returning to fighting.

“Sounds fun. But I have one goal, it’s the undisputed championship. I have plenty of time after that to fight those fights. I don’t think [Masvidal is] ever coming back. He looks like he weighs 240 pounds. I fight at 155 pounds, I’m sure he’d want to fight at 170.”

Conor McGregor took notice of Gaethje's comments and went on social media to take a jibe at him. The Irishman said that 'The Highlight's comments were unbecoming of a 'BMF' champion.

This led to Gaethje's manager Ali Abdelaziz stepping in, accusing Conor McGregor of turning down a scrap against Gaethje.

"The only b**ch is you for turning down Justin Gaethje so many time you’re done your days has passed keep drinking and doing drugs. This is who you are."

What did Justin Gaethje say about possibly fighting Conor McGregor?

After knocking out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, Justin Gaethje made an appearance at the post-fight press conference with his 'BMF' belt.

During his time there, 'The Highlight' spoke about the possibility of fighting Conor McGregor inside the octagon. Gaethje said that he finds the idea appealing, but he doesn't wish to fight a person using steroids.

“I fight MMA, I like to fight big fights, I like exciting things, so sounds pretty exciting to me... I’m not gonna fight someone on steroids. I’ve never taken steroids in my life, never will. Well, maybe when I retire, I might. I’ve never taken steroids, and I don’t wanna fight someone that is cheating. I probably shouldn’t even say that if I want the fight, but it’s the truth.”

Catch Gaethje's post-fight interview from the 3:09 mark below: