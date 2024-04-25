"Keep the same energy" - Tim Means wants to maintain the fight bonuses at "$300,000" post UFC 300

A big talking point heading into UFC 300, the promotion's biggest pay-per-view (PPV) in a long time, was the fact that the performance bonuses for the athletes competing on the card were bumped up from the usual $50,000, to a whopping $300,000.

Since then, many have wondered whether the company will maintain that figure, or make any sort of significant change to the bonus structure in place. Active welterweight Tim Means, who will compete against Uros Medic at UFC on ESPN 55, which takes place this Saturday, April 27, recently spoke to the media, and expressed his belief that the promotion should keep the bonuses at $300,000.

At the pre-fight press conference of the upcoming card, Means was asked by a press member, if he would like to see those bonus figures maintained. To this, he replied by saying:

"Where are those guys? I hope they keep the same energy, show up with 300,000 bonuses. Don't mess around, let's talk about it. Let's at least sit down in the room whenever we do our rules meeting over here, Saturday night, and let's have a discussion."

Check out the clip here (7:27):

UFC announces next string of PPV cards following historic UFC 300 card

UFC 300 certainly lived up to the hype, and then some. The promotion, however, has announced it's next few PPV cards, and is clearly looking to build off the momentum from its marquee event.

The first PPV card to follow will be UFC 301, which takes place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Currently, reigning flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is set to defend his strap against the surging Steven Erceg.

Reigning light heavyweight champion Alex 'Poatan' Pereira, who defended his belt in the main event of UFC 300, has also expressed his interest in competing on the card, but no official announcement has been made.

UFC 302 will take place on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The main event will see lightweight champion Islam Makhachev welcome veteran Dustin Poirier to the octagon, while the co-main event will be a five-round middleweight clash between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa.

The month of June will also see UFC 303 going down on June 29 to cap off International Fight Week. The legendary Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the octagon against Michael Chandler.

