If ever you have the pleasure of watching jiujitsu's most dynamic twin world champion, Kade and Tye Ruotolo, it's best to not blink. The pair of ultra-athletic and competitive prodigies are two of the most dynamic and exciting grapplers alive today. This is on top of their god-level technical knowledge and creativity.

If you want to see the unpredictability of Kade and Tye Ruotolo's combination of technical brilliance and creativity, watch this clip of their training in their garage gym. Tye curiously offered his back to his twin brother, who then slammed him to the mat. The wily Tye then used the position to sneakily roll underneath to grab his brother's leg for a heel hook submission.

Here's the clip:

Here are some of the notable comments on the slick heek hook finish:

Comments on the video

@leviskroz called it perfectly:

"He knew it 0.1 seconds after that sprawl, surgical"

@meo.chanh_ had the perfect video game reference for it:

"Casual T-pose reversal to a leg lock (Top 10 Tekken's hidden move)

Both Kade and Tye Ruotolo will compete at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 6

On April 6 at ONE Fight Night 21, the Ruotolo brothers will be fighting on the same ONE Championship card for the first time since their promotional debut. In the co-main event of the evening, Tye Ruotolo will defend his newly won ONE welterweight submission grappling world title for the first time with the man he's had his sights on for over a year now - Australia's Izaak Michell.

As for Kade, he'll be locking horns against ONE debutant, IBJJF Pan, and American Nationals No-Gi Champion Francisco 'Chico' Lo in a 180-pound catchweight bout.

This is a curious situation as Kade, who holds the ONE lightweight submission grappling world title (170 lbs), is moving up ten pounds for this bout. This is quite close to where his brother is fighting. This begs the question, will we ever see a brother-versus-brother world title super-fight in the future?

The two have brushed on the idea before in previous interviews. Only time will tell if this ever happens.