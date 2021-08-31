"Keep the fighters getting paid" - Al Iaquinta urges Jake Paul to continue fighting after YouTube star claims to be a 'retired boxer' 

Jake Paul may be a polarizing persona in the world of combat sports, and has also attracted a lot of negative attention from the MMA community in the past, but some people feel otherwise about 'The Problem Child'.

Many feel that Jake Paul has contributed to increased fighter pay in recent times by setting up entertaining bouts and events.

UFC lightweight Al Iaquinta has urged Jake Paul to continue fighting after the 4-0 undefeated boxer referred to himself as a "retired boxer" on social media. Iaquinta credited Paul for helping MMA fighters bag big paydays by setting up crossover events.

Iaquinta told Jake Paul that he has the platform to help his colleagues and he should use it to make a profit for himself and fellow fighters while he still can.

"Stay in it. Keep the fighters getting paid. You have the platform to accomplish a lot." Al Iaquinta wrote on Twitter.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley take home $2 million each for recent showdown

Jake Paul's name has been on the lips of the entire MMA community after 'The Problem Child' defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via a split decision on Sunday night.

Jake Paul's showdown with Tyron Woodley attracted a lot of eyeballs across the globe and both fighters secured a handsome $2 million payday for their performances on the night. It is also most likely the biggest payday of Woodley's career.

Jake Paul has called out UFC president Dana White multiple times about the fighter pay system in the promotion.

Ahead of his fight against Woodley, Jake Paul claimed he personally made sure that all fighters competing on the card were getting "paid the most they ever got paid to fight."

“It’s something I’m bullish on and something that needs to change. For my fight, when we were building out the undercard, I was like, ‘We need to make sure this fight, these fighters, every single person on this card gets paid the most they ever got paid to fight.’ I just want to spread the wealth and be about my words and put action behind my words and be the change instead of just talking about the change.” Paul said in an interview with MMA Fighting.

