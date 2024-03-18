Keith Thurman vs. Tim Tszyu in jeopardy as injury concerns cloud March 30th fight per reports

It appears as though the upcoming Keith Thurman vs. Tim Tszyu fight could be in jeopardy.

The bout is scheduled to take place on March 30, 2024, but it doesn't seem as though they will be squaring off in the ring. Boxing journalist Dan Rafael took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and reported that the bout may not end up taking place on March 30 due to Thurman's injury concerns, which is unfortunate as he was slated to headline a significant boxing event. He wrote:

"Per source involved in the event: Keith Thurman has some sort of injury and March 30th fight is in doubt. 'How many times have you seen a fighter go to the doctor 12 days before a fight for an injury and the fight go through? It doesn't look good,' source said."

Rafael added an update and mentioned that it could be difficult to find a replacement because there are plenty of moving parts involved. The event is a pay-per-view card and Prime's first foray into the boxing market. He wrote:

"First off, if Keith is out, I wish him speedy recovery. But it'll be hard to find suitable replacement to headline a PPV, especially as first ever with Prime. Undercard is good but not good enough as a $75. Bad situation for all involved: fighters, fans, PBC, TGB, Prime, T-Mobile."

Rafael's tweets regarding Thurman vs. Tszyu [Image courtesy: @DanRafael1 - X]

It will be interesting to see whether the bout is cancelled entirely or if the promoters will be able to find a suitable replacement for their pay-per-view.

Keith Thurman vs. Tim Tszyu: how many knockouts do they have?

Keith Thurman vs. Tim Tszyu was expected to be an exciting main event bout between two explosive boxers.

Thurman has a professional boxing record of 30-1 (1) with 22 of those 30 wins coming via KO/TKO. Meanwhile, Tszyu, the reigning WBO light middleweight champion, has an unbeaten 24-0 record with 17 wins via KO/TKO.

Expand Tweet