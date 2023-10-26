WBO champ and boxing royalty Tim Tszyu throws his full support to Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16

WBO super welterweight world champion and son of boxing legend Kostya Tszuyu, Tim Tszuyu, is in full support of his Tiger Muay Thai teammate Fabricio Andrade in the latter's world title bid at ONE Fight Night 16.

On November 3, 'Wonder Boy', who holds the ONE bantamweight MMA world title, will face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty. The two kings will clash for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

This will be the first time two world champions will face each other for the belt of a completely different sport. This has history written all over it.

Speaking of history, Tszyu's family is part of boxing history. His father, Kostya, held the undisputed lineal light-welterweight world titles across all sanctioning bodies from 2001 to 2005. He is considered by many to be the hardest-hitting puncher of his division, ever.

Tim Tszyu has been training a lot at Fabricio Andrade's home gym at Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand and has experienced the Brazilian's striking prowess in the ring. He posted an Instagram story in support of his cohort:

Much like Tszyu, Fabricio Andrade was once just a striking specialist before becoming a successful MMA fighter. Before transitioning into full-on cage fighting, 'Wonder Boy' was a lethal kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter in Brazil and China. This specialization shined through his long list of victims that he put away with his fists and his limbs.

Look to see Andrade return to his roots and face another striking specialist in Jonathan Haggerty ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card is available live and free on Prime Video in North America.