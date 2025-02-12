Keito Yamakita eyes 'revenge match' vs Bokang Masunyane after third successive win at ONE Fight Night 28

Japanese star Keito Yamakita is eager to iron things out with Bokang Masunyane fresh off his decisive victory over Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 28 last week.

'Pocket Monk' beat the ever-game Filipino standout in their strawweight MMA tussle inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium, handling Adiwang's strikes with ease and pushing the pace on the canvas with several submission attempts, on his way to an improved 11-1 resume.

While pleased with the victory, the No.4-ranked contender does not want to waste any time to cross paths with the man who ruined his perfect slate last year.

Speaking to Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin, Keito Yamakita admitted that he'd be more than willing to face the winner of the Joshua Pacio-Jarred Brooks ONE strawweight world title unification fight at ONE 171: Qatar next week.

However, a part of him is keen to exact revenge against Masunyane. He said:

"For a world title match, I'm ready anytime. But also, there's something inside me because I didn't win against Bokang. I would love to have a revenge match, too."

He continued:

"I'll come back to fight Bokang with more changes in me and challenge him again. There's something inside me that makes me love to have a revenge match."

The 28-year-old martial artist suffered a unanimous decision loss to the South African star in his sophomore outing at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, in January last year.

Since then, he's been on a tear with three victories on the trot. Apart from his successful outing against 'Thunder Kid', Yamakita bagged wins over Japanese veteran Yosuke Saruta and Filipino standout Jeremy Miado.

Keito Yamakita impressed by Lito Adiwang's grit at ONE Fight Night 28

Keito Yamakita's win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai did not come easy, as Adiwang fought tooth and nail until the final bell, even rallying with a late salvo of strikes in the third round.

The Japanese athlete, in the same interview with Bangkok Post, tipped his hat to the Soma Fight Club representative's courage to hang on, as he said:

"First of all, I want to say that Adiwang is a very tough athlete. There are lots of situations where I could have finished him, but he endured everything. That's what made me tired, it was a very tiring fight."

ONE Fight Night 28 is available via replay on Amazon Prime Video for active subscribers in the United States and Canada.

