Kelvin Gastelum recently underwent extensive mouth surgery, which forced him to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67. However, the middleweight did not seem too upset about his predicament as he spoke to Henry Cejudo regarding his pain medications.

Gastelum underwent dental surgery to repair the damage to his mouth, which was apparently caused by a strike to the face in the gym. The former interim title challenger also recently posted a graphic video of the surgery showing him getting stitches in his mouth.

Check out the video below [GRAPHIC WARNING]:

However, the No.13-ranked UFC middleweight seemed to be in high spirits as he spoke to Henry Cejudo on the phone.

In a recently uploaded video, Cejudo can be seen talking to Gastelum, and the Mexican-born American expresses his excitement about taking his medications, saying:

"You know what they prescribed me? They prescribed me Vicodin. I'll be high as a motherf***er... I'm gonna take one now, I'm on my way to CVS right now."

Watch the full episode below:

This is the second time a fight between Kelvin Gastelum and Nassourdine Imavov has been canceled. The pair were originally scheduled to face each other at UFC 273 in April last year, but Imavov had to pull out due to visa issues.

Gastelum has gone 1-6 in his last seven fights and last fought Jared Cannonier unsuccessfully at UFC Vegas 34 in 2021.

Sean Strickland steps in to replace Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 67 on January 14

After Kelvin Gastelum was forced to pull out of his fight against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 after undergoing surgery on his mouth due to an injury, Sean Strickland has stepped in as a replacement to face Imavov.

While Strickland lost a split decision against Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 66 last month, the No.7-ranked middleweight agreed to step in for Gastelum on short notice. However, it is reported that the fight will no longer be contested at middleweight but at light heavyweight and will remain a five-round affair.

Read the tweet below:

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN First UFC main event of 2023 has underwent a last minute change. Gastelum out with a mouth injury, Sean Strickland has agreed to replace him against Imavov. Five rounds, but now 205 pounds per UFC officials. This is now back to back UFC events headlined by Strickland. First UFC main event of 2023 has underwent a last minute change. Gastelum out with a mouth injury, Sean Strickland has agreed to replace him against Imavov. Five rounds, but now 205 pounds per UFC officials. This is now back to back UFC events headlined by Strickland. https://t.co/ivg7VXl0qT

This will be the second fight of the first UFC event of 2023 that has failed to materialize, Geoff Neil vs. Shavkhat Rakhmonov being the other fight that got postponed to UFC 285.

While it is unclear if Kelvin Gastelum will be fit to return to active competition anytime soon, the Mexican-born American will certainly be disappointed to miss his chance at redeeming himself after losing his last two fights on the bounce.

