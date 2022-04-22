"Drunk, annoying and rude" - Kelvin Gastelum urges fans not to act up following Mike Tyson controversy

UFC middleweight Kelvin Gastelum recently took to his official Twitter account to comment on the viral Mike Tyson controversy.

Mike Tyson's viral video recently surfaced on the internet where he can be seen beating up a fellow passenger on an airplane. This happened after the individual, who was reportedly drunk, irritated 'The Baddest Man on the Planet,' causing 'Iron Mike' to lose his 'cool'.

Gastelum expressed his thoughts on the situation, urging people not to behave like the "drunk, annoying, and rude" individual.

The UFC middleweight wrote:

"Drunk, annoying and rude. Pls don’t be like this guy folks. I’ve been around Mike and he’s an extremely calm person these days. This guy must’ve really brought it out of him."

You can check out Kelvin Gastelum's tweet on Tyson's controversy below:

"This guy is like a monster"- Mike Tyson names his all-time favorite fighter

Mike Tyson, co-host Sebastian Joseph-Day, and guest Joe Rogan were seen discussing a variety of topics on a recent episode of Hotboxin.' This includes the recently concluded Khazmat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns fight. They also discussed the possibility of Conor McGregor returning to the ocatgon this year.

During the conversation, the former heavyweight boxing champion named Ramon Dekkers, the eight-time Muay Thai world champion, as his favorite fighter of all time.

Tyson called the Muay Thai champion a "monster" for defeating legends like Coban Lookchaomaesaitong, saying:

"[Ramon Dekkers'] my favorite fighter. For mixed martial arts, that's my favorite right there. He had the characteristics of a savage... very humble, shy, kind. He fought some mean dudes, some b*da**es. He fought some guys, you got to beat them with baseball bats... This guy is like a monster."

You can check out 'Iron Mike' and Joe Rogan's discussion on Ramon Dekkers below:

Roman Dekkers is regarded as the greatest and most successful Muay Thai fighter the world has ever seen. The legendary kickboxer was able to impress everyone with fast-paced, aggressive fighting style defeating Thai fighters in their own game.

Acknowledging his contribution to the combat sport, the Thai Royal Family also honored him with a symbolic Muay Thai headgear.

