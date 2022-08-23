“There is no quit in him” - Ken Lee believes Christian Lee’s warrior spirit separates him from others

Former ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee will be back in action for the first time in nearly a year when he rematches reigning division king Ok Rae Yoon in ONE 160’s highly anticipated main event.

Their first meeting at ONE: Revolution ended with a fair amount of controversy as Ok was announced as the winner via unanimous decision. The general consensus appeared to believe that ‘The Warrior’ did more than enough to retain his title.

Calling “b*llshit” upon hearing the decision, Lee immediately lobbied for a rematch with the South Korean. After nearly a year of waiting, ‘The Warrior’ is now just days away from the opportunity to make things right when the two meet inside the circle for their sequel scrap.

Christian Lee’s father and coach Ken Lee recently spoke to the promotion about his son’s dedication to becoming a better fighter and recapturing the lightweight title.

“He definitely has the warrior spirit. There is no quit in him. He’s the hardest worker in the room, always. And he has that ability to always push for the finish.”

Prior to the controversial loss to Ok Rae Yoon, Lee was on a hot streak, winning six straight, five of which came by way of a finish. That streak also included his world title win over Asian MMA legend Shinya Aoki at ONE: Enter the Dragon.

On August 26, ’The Warrior’ will look to get back into the win column and regain his status as the lightweight king of ONE Championship

Christian Lee says Ok Rae Yoon tries to survive a fight more than he tries to win it

While many seem to be on the side of Christian Lee in his criticism of the judges in his September 2021 meeting with Ok Rae Yoon, one can see how the judges came to their conclusion.

The majority of the fight was controlled by Lee, who caused significant damage to his challenger, even breaking his orbital, as revealed by Ok Rae Yoon in the aftermath of their five-round war.

However, what seemed to get the judges’ attention was Ok’s ability to come out on top in the last two rounds. Lee slowed noticeably in the championship frames, something he attributes to a lack of sparring partners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ok Rae Yoon’s cardio appears to have been what edged it in his favor despite taking a fair amount of damage in the first 15 minutes.

Speaking with ONE ahead of their world title rematch, Lee criticized the South Korean’s game-planning, saying that Ok is more interested in surviving a fight than taking action to finish it.

“His biggest strength is his durability. He’s a tough guy, he can take a punch and he’s able to sustain his cardio for five rounds. His weakness is that he’s not really trying to win the fight, he’s tying to survive. He’s not trying to finish he’s just hoping that his opponents get tired trying to finish him.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard