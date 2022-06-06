"He doesn't want to beat you, he wants to kill you" - Kenny Florian breaks down UFC 275 title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka

Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian has given his two cents on the upcoming title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira at UFC 275.

In the latest episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, Florian broke down the light heavyweight title fight. 'Ken-Flo' said that although Prochazka was a dangerous opponent, he might not possess the grappling prowess required to compete with Teixeira on the ground.

Florian added that, according to him, the fight will not go the distance. The former UFC fighter ended his breakdown by picking the Brazilian to retain his title.

"I'm a huge Jiri fan. Talk about berserker barrage. This guy... He doesn't wanna beat you, he wants to kill you. I love his style... I think he absolutely can be a champion in the UFC. Maybe he gets it done this weekend but I still believe in Glover. I think that Teixeira is not only fighting at his best right now, but I think he knows exactly what he needs to do. I think he's gonna fight smart. That's what you need to do against Jiri... I'm really exited to watch this fight. I do not see it going five rounds. Someone's getting a finish here. Who is that someone? I think Teixeira gets it done on the ground by either TKO or submission."

Catch the full episode of the podcast below:

Jiri Prochazka is fighting for a UFC title after just two appearances in the promotion

With just two fights in the UFC, Jiri Prochazka has become one of the most exciting athletes to watch in the promotion, and that's not all. The victories in those two fights have also earned 'Denisa' a shot at UFC gold.

Prochazka made his debut against former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 251. The 29-year-old knocked his opponent out in the second round of the fight.

In his next outing, 'The Czech Samurai' took on Dominick Reyes. The fight was a thrilling back-and-forth affair that ended when Prochazka landed a vicious spinning back elbow on Reyes, knocking him out cold.

Now, 'Denisa' has a chance to take this incredible run in the UFC to the next level by winning the title on June 11.

