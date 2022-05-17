I don't see her getting a submission or a finish - Kenny Florian casts his prediction for Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian has shared his thoughts on the upcoming matchup between Ketlen Vieira and former bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

During the latest episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, 'KenFlo' broke down the upcoming main event between the two women's bantamweigh elites, which is scheduled for this weekend.

Although Florian believes that the Brazilian has a chance to win this contest, he picked Holm to walk away with the victory on May 21.

"I think Ketlen can win this fight but I think it's going to be difficult. And I think her best bet is try to get Holly up against the cage, hit some takedowns... I don't see her getting a submission or really get Holly in a terrible position where she can finish this one by TKO. I do think Holly's gonna be able to use her footwork, score from the outside, hit and move, avoid those takedown attempts and just use her overall experience to get the win here... I like Holly here."

Watch the full episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast below:

Holm vs. Vieira will be a five-round main event that will headline the UFC Vegas 55 card on May 21. The action will go down live from the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Holly Holm has competed in five UFC title fights

Time after time, Holly Holm has managed to put herself in UFC title fights. Unfortunately, not all those contests have gone her way.

'The Preacher's Daughter' has been a part of five UFC championship bouts, but has only emerged victorious in one of them.

Holm's first title shot was against Ronda Rousey at UFC 193. On that night, the 40-year-old shocked the world by knocking Rousey out to win the bantamweight title. However, she then lost it in her very next fight against Miesha Tate.

After another loss to Valentina Shevchenko, 'The Preacher's Daughter' fought for the inaugural featherweight title at UFC 208. She came up short against Germaine de Randamie.

A win over Beth Correia earned her another shot at featherweight gold, this time against Cris Cyborg at UFC 219. The Brazilian cruised to a unanimous decision to defend her title.

The last time Holly Holm was part of a championship fight was against Amanda Nunes at UFC 239. The 40-year-old had a rough day at the office as she was brutally knocked out by Nunes in the very first round of the fight.

