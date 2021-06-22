Kenny Florian explains why being Dhiego Lima's former coach helped Matt Brown bag the win at UFC Vegas 29

Former UFC fighter Kenny Florian has claimed that Matt Brown had an edge going into his fight with Dhiego Lima at UFC Vegas 29.

Speaking to UFC commentator Jon Anik on the Anik & Florian podcast, Florian explained how Brown being Lima's former coach played a factor in the fight between the two.

"Matt Brown was one of Dhiego Lima's coaches in The Ultimate Fighter...That's gonna kinda play into your mind a little bit. I think that definitely played a role...When you are fighting a dud who was your mentor, you're gonna be playing second fiddle out there. You may allow that person to lead the dance a little bit. And I think that's kind of what happened. Even in his good moments, Dhiego Lima never looked settled, he never looked so comfortable out there. A lot of that had to do with the pressure of Matt Brown but you wonder what that kind of 'Big Brother' mentality did to him [Lima] as he fought." said Kenny Florian.

'KenFlo' went on to praise Brown for his jaw-dropping knockout of the Brazilian fighter.

"Matt Brown...he is a nasty dued and he still loves to fight. And man, did he land that shot from hell? That was just brutal. he believed in the process even though he was eating a lot of leg kicks to the calf and to the leg and kept coming forward and that landed that big shot for the finish." added Florian.

You can watch the entire episode of the podcast below:

Matt Brown ties for most knockout wins in UFC history

With a knockout win over Dhiego Lima at UFC Vegas 29, UFC welterweight Matt Brown is now tied for the most knockout wins in the promotion's history with Derrick Lewis and Vitor Belfort. 'The Immortal' now has 12 wins via knockout on his UFC record.

The 40-year-old now also holds the record for the most finishes in the UFC's welterweight division. Brown has finished 14 of his opponents in the octagon.

