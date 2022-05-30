Kenny Florian explains why "smart fighter" Movsar Evloev will be a tough matchup for Dan Ige

Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev are set to lock horns on June 4. The two featherweights will fight in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 55, which will be headlined by a heavyweight contest between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Kenny Florian thinks that Evloev might prove to be a tough outing for 'Dynamite'. Speaking on the Anik & Florian Podcast, the former UFC fighter said that Evloev's grappling skills could play a huge part in the fight.

'Ken-Flo' believes that Evloev is too smart to get into a firefight with Ige and will probably play to his strengths to secure the win.

"I think this is gonna be a tough matchup for Ige. He is facing an excellent grappler in Evloev who, I think, does a great job of utilizing his striking enough to bring it into his strength. And he's [Evloev] pretty safe. He doesn't just sit there and trade in the pocket. If he decides to do that, then Ige can catch him and knock him out and it's all over, but I think Evloev is a smart fighter. He knows how to bring it into his realm really well... I got Evloev here."

Catch the full episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast below:

Dan Ige is on a two-fight losing skid in the UFC

Dan Ige's last couple of outings in the UFC octagon have not gone his way. In his last appearance, '50K' took on Josh Emmett at UFC 269. Ige came up short that night, losing via unanimous decision.

Prior to that, the 30-year-old was in a five-round fight against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung las June. 'Dynamite' lost the fight via unaminous decision, with the three judges scoring the contest 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46 in favor of Jung.

Ige's upcoming opponent Movsar Evloev is currently undefeated as an MMA fighter with a record of 15-0.

Come fight night, MMA fans will find out whether Ige can manage to turn things around or if Evloev will extend his undefeated streak.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far