"I think there's no option than fight with me" - Ketlen Vieira calls for a shot at newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes

Ketlen Vieira is currently the No.2- ranked women's bantamweight in the UFC. She is on a two-fight win streak after defeating former bantamweight champions Miesha Tate and Holly Holm. She is also one of the only two fighters currently in the top-five who haven't had a chance to face 'The Lioness.'

With nobody in the rankings above her but Julianna Pena, Vieira believes that she should be Nunes' opponent for her first title-defense after reclaiming the bantamweight belt in a dominant fashion.

Vieira took to Twitter to congratulate Amanda Nunes after the latter's UFC 277 win:

Ketlen Vieira @ketlenvieiraufc Congratulations, Amanda! You had a great fight yesterday and you showed you’re in a good shape!

Congrats to took your belt back. I think there's no option than fight with me and be ready for it, because

I've been preparing myself to make it! And who knows if we do it as main fight here in Brazil? Good luck and see you soon!

While many felt that Ketlen Vieira's most recent win over Holm was a robbery, back-to-back wins over two of the only five women to ever hold the bantamweight belt does place her in contention for a title fight. She has shown that she is capable of lasting five rounds, as her previous two fights were main events that went the distance.

For Nunes, this matchup could make sense, as it would give her an opportunity to defend her title in Brazil [her home country] for the first time since 2018.

Should Ketlen Vieira be Amanda Nunes' next opponent?

While Vieira is willing to fight Nunes in Brazil, other contenders will likely be willing to do the same.

Unfortunately for Vieira, there are three names other than hers that make more sense, financially, for the UFC to place against Nunes. The most obvious matchup would be a trilogy against Julianna Pena. Pena is the only fighter to defeat the double champ since 2014. Their first fight was legendary and even after a dominant victory by Nunes at UFC 277, a trilogy bout seems lucrative.

Another option that makes sense for Nunes would be a trilogy fight against current women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Shevchenko is currently number one in the women's pound-for-pound rankings. It could possibly be the biggest fight in women's MMA that the sport has ever seen. The winner will likely cement her name as the GOAT of women's MMA.

Moreover, a bout with Shevchenko gives Amanda the opportunity to regain the pound-for-pound No.1 spot. For Shevchenko, it offers her a shot at redemption and a chance to acquire double-champ status.

The final fighter that could make sense would be a featherweight matchup with Cris Cyborg. Cyborg was widely viewed as the greatest women's MMA fighter before Nunes knocked her out and took the title for herself.

Cyborg openly called for a rematch with Nunes following UFC 277:

Cyborg left the UFC on sour terms with president Dana White, but having her back so she could battle Amanda Nunes again makes a lot of sense financially.

Cyborg has previously hinted that her contract with Bellator could expire this summer, so it wouldn't have to be a cross-promotional event, something the UFC has vehemently opposed in the past.

Although Ketlen Vieira is more deserving of a title opportunity than anybody in the UFC's bantamweight division, her wish may not come true anytime soon.

