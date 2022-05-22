"Call the cops.. Holly Holm just got robbed" - Fans show outrage on Twitter after judges score in favor of Ketlen Vieira at UFC Fight Night

Returning to the octagon for the first time since 2020, Holly Holm dropped a split decision against Ketlen Vieira in a headlining bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night. However, several MMA fans and personalities disagree with the judges' scorecard.
Despite Holm landing more significant strikes in the bout, judges Mike Bell and Derek Cleary scored it 48-47 in Vieira's favor, while Sal D'Amato took Holm's side.
According to UFC's official website, Holm landed 188 total strikes and 96 significant strikes compared to Vieira's 122 total strikes and 85 significant strikes.
The discrepancy caught the eye of MMA fighters and fans alike, and they voiced their opinions on social media, claiming that Holly Holm had been robbed of a win.
However, Holm's former opponent Miesha Tate was of the opinion that 'The Preacher's Daughter' suffered a loss due to holes in her game plan. 'Cupcake' tweeted in the wake of the fight that Holm should have played to her counterstriking strength and forced Vieira to go offensive instead of spending energy in the clinch.
Holly Holm is "disappointed" with the decision
Following the announcement of the decision, Holly Holm told Daniel Cormier in the post-fight octagon interview that she believed she gave Ketlen Vieira round two but won the rest of the rounds.
Watch the interview below:
Holm reiterated the same in a later interview with Laura Sanko, where she also revealed that she was disappointed with the scoring.
"She had round 2. But the end of the fight, I truly felt in my heart that I won the fight. So, I'm disappointed... I really didn't give her 3 rounds."
Watch the interaction below:
After a lackluster first round, the second one saw Vieira pick up her pace. She also nearly finished Holm at one point in round two, catching her in a standing rear naked choke. Despite her face turning reddish-purple from the pressure, Holm managed to escape the choke-hold, sneaking her left arm out. The moment became a talking point on social media as well.
Holm's opponent Vieira was visibly emotional after the win and left a message for Dana White, Sean Shelby, and Mick Maynard in the octagon interview. She called for a shot at the bantamweight title next that is currently being held by Julianna Pena, who will defend her belt in a rematch against Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.
Watch Vieira's post-fight interview below: