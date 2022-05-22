"Call the cops.. Holly Holm just got robbed" - Fans show outrage on Twitter after judges score in favor of Ketlen Vieira at UFC Fight Night

Returning to the octagon for the first time since 2020, Holly Holm dropped a split decision against Ketlen Vieira in a headlining bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night. However, several MMA fans and personalities disagree with the judges' scorecard.

Despite Holm landing more significant strikes in the bout, judges Mike Bell and Derek Cleary scored it 48-47 in Vieira's favor, while Sal D'Amato took Holm's side.

According to UFC's official website, Holm landed 188 total strikes and 96 significant strikes compared to Vieira's 122 total strikes and 85 significant strikes.

Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira strike differential per UFC

The discrepancy caught the eye of MMA fighters and fans alike, and they voiced their opinions on social media, claiming that Holly Holm had been robbed of a win.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Wrong again. Ketlen won the fight. Jeez I am a terrible judge. We have a judging conference coming up and I looking forward to going to school and learning how to watch MMA. Wrong again. Ketlen won the fight. Jeez I am a terrible judge. We have a judging conference coming up and I looking forward to going to school and learning how to watch MMA.

Maurice Greene @TheCrochetBoss #ufcvegas55 Robbery, Leave it to the Vegas judge is the fuck it up again. There is no way in the world that that woman thought she won that fight she didn’t do shit… she was just as shocked as all of us #robbery Robbery, Leave it to the Vegas judge is the fuck it up again. There is no way in the world that that woman thought she won that fight she didn’t do shit… she was just as shocked as all of us #robbery #ufcvegas55

Funky @Benaskren . Why they keep hiring these shitty judges? Verdict @VerdictMMA



This is one of the biggest final score discrepancies in the history of Verdict where the opposite fighter was awarded a decision.



#UFCVegas55 Holly Holm defeated Ketlen Vieira on the Verdict Scorecard and it wasn't event close.This is one of the biggest final score discrepancies in the history of Verdict where the opposite fighter was awarded a decision. Holly Holm defeated Ketlen Vieira on the Verdict Scorecard and it wasn't event close.This is one of the biggest final score discrepancies in the history of Verdict where the opposite fighter was awarded a decision.#UFCVegas55 https://t.co/2qMG6DOkqc . Why they keep hiring these shitty judges? twitter.com/verdictmma/sta… 😳😳😳. Why they keep hiring these shitty judges? twitter.com/verdictmma/sta…

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani At this point I can’t honestly think of one good reason why every fighter on the planet, but in particular the ones fighting with so much at stake, wouldn’t want open scoring. At this point I can’t honestly think of one good reason why every fighter on the planet, but in particular the ones fighting with so much at stake, wouldn’t want open scoring.

Mike Wesley @MikeWes72492769 Call the cops.. Holly Holm just got robbed. This is terribly disappointing. UFC needs to make this one right. #UFCVegas55 Call the cops.. Holly Holm just got robbed. This is terribly disappointing. UFC needs to make this one right. #UFCVegas55

Michael O’Brien @Mikeob32 Holly Holm, robbed! WTF UFC?

This is getting outrageous, week after week. Holly Holm, robbed! WTF UFC?This is getting outrageous, week after week.

Wrestling Daze @UFCDaze



Firstly, i had no money on the fight but i feel for those that did.

Holm beat Vieira on total strikes, significant strikes & nearly 10x control time.

What three rounds did Vieira supposedly win???



Vegas55 twitter.com/ufc/status/152… UFC @ufc Your winner by split decision - @KetlenVieiraUFC! #UFCVegas55 Your winner by split decision - @KetlenVieiraUFC! #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/8QuJJOxIX3 Holly Holm was robbed.Firstly, i had no money on the fight but i feel for those that did.Holm beat Vieira on total strikes, significant strikes & nearly 10x control time.What three rounds did Vieira supposedly win??? #UFC Vegas55 #UFC Holly Holm was robbed.Firstly, i had no money on the fight but i feel for those that did.Holm beat Vieira on total strikes, significant strikes & nearly 10x control time.What three rounds did Vieira supposedly win???#UFCVegas55 #UFC twitter.com/ufc/status/152…

KYLE ☀️ @YourFriendKyle_ Holly Holm just got legitimately robbed. I feel horrible for her. I'll never bet on the UFC again after that shit lol, judges are just so brain dead now. So many fighters are being given decisions after getting battered all fight. So unpredictable. Holly Holm just got legitimately robbed. I feel horrible for her. I'll never bet on the UFC again after that shit lol, judges are just so brain dead now. So many fighters are being given decisions after getting battered all fight. So unpredictable.

However, Holm's former opponent Miesha Tate was of the opinion that 'The Preacher's Daughter' suffered a loss due to holes in her game plan. 'Cupcake' tweeted in the wake of the fight that Holm should have played to her counterstriking strength and forced Vieira to go offensive instead of spending energy in the clinch.

Miesha Tate @MieshaTate Not a good game plan by @HollyHolm I can say it bc I’ve made the mistake before too. she shoulda stayed on the outside & forced Ketlen to be the aggressor. Holly’s an excellent counter striker, she tired herself out by engaging in the clinch too much. Ketlen makes it look easy Not a good game plan by @HollyHolm I can say it bc I’ve made the mistake before too. she shoulda stayed on the outside & forced Ketlen to be the aggressor. Holly’s an excellent counter striker, she tired herself out by engaging in the clinch too much. Ketlen makes it look easy

Holly Holm is "disappointed" with the decision

Following the announcement of the decision, Holly Holm told Daniel Cormier in the post-fight octagon interview that she believed she gave Ketlen Vieira round two but won the rest of the rounds.

Watch the interview below:

Holm reiterated the same in a later interview with Laura Sanko, where she also revealed that she was disappointed with the scoring.

"She had round 2. But the end of the fight, I truly felt in my heart that I won the fight. So, I'm disappointed... I really didn't give her 3 rounds."

Watch the interaction below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma Holly Holm shared her thoughts after the split decision loss at #UFCVegas55 Holly Holm shared her thoughts after the split decision loss at #UFCVegas55 https://t.co/o4zPkO6qZC

After a lackluster first round, the second one saw Vieira pick up her pace. She also nearly finished Holm at one point in round two, catching her in a standing rear naked choke. Despite her face turning reddish-purple from the pressure, Holm managed to escape the choke-hold, sneaking her left arm out. The moment became a talking point on social media as well.

Shakiel Mahjouri @Shak_Fu Dang Holly Holm JUST barely got out of that choke. Miesha Tate vibes for sure #UFCVegas55 Dang Holly Holm JUST barely got out of that choke. Miesha Tate vibes for sure #UFCVegas55

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA How did holly escape that choke. Her head was as red as the letters on her shorts. #ufcvegas55 How did holly escape that choke. Her head was as red as the letters on her shorts. #ufcvegas55

Lexis Bill @lexisbill How did Holly Holm survive this rear naked choke? Wow. This is really worth the main event already. Vieira is a tough cookie #UFCVegas55 How did Holly Holm survive this rear naked choke? Wow. This is really worth the main event already. Vieira is a tough cookie #UFCVegas55

Hold The Mayo @snowlikejonn Idk how Holly Holm got out that choke she was toast right there. #UFCVegas55 Idk how Holly Holm got out that choke she was toast right there. #UFCVegas55

Travis Stutz @travis_stutz Holly Holm was purple and got out of the choke hold Holly Holm was purple and got out of the choke hold

🇺🇦 @jayflatiron How about Holly Holm(es) escaping that choke by doin the Pepper Van Dean #CME How about Holly Holm(es) escaping that choke by doin the Pepper Van Dean #CME

MMAnomaly👊 @MMAnomaly

#UFCVegas55 Holly Holm looked like a plum!!! That choke was tight! Holly Holm looked like a plum!!! That choke was tight!#UFCVegas55

Holm's opponent Vieira was visibly emotional after the win and left a message for Dana White, Sean Shelby, and Mick Maynard in the octagon interview. She called for a shot at the bantamweight title next that is currently being held by Julianna Pena, who will defend her belt in a rematch against Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.

Watch Vieira's post-fight interview below:

