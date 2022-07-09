Kevin Holland accuses Nate Diaz of ducking with hilarious Forrest Gump meme

Kevin Holland recently trolled Nate Diaz on social media, accusing the Stockton slugger of avoiding a fight against him.

Holland has been looking for a fight against Diaz for a while now. Diaz currently has only one fight remaining on his UFC contract and 'Trailblazer' is willing to be the opponent. However, there has been no update on that clash actually happening.

Holland has now gone on social media to take a shot at Diaz for supposedly ducking him. He posted a meme from the movie 'Forrest Gump' and wrote:

"In Dallas he can’t put the 🥦 down that long🤷🏿‍♂️ Stockton sprint@natediaz209#fortworth #dallas #texasroadhouse"

Kevin Holland last fought at UFC Austin as he earned a second consecutive win since dropping down to the welterweight division. The 29-year-old earned a second-round submission victory against Tim Means.

He managed to piece up 'The Dirty Bird' on the feet in the first round. After hurting Means in the second, Holland went for a Brabo choke and earned the finish. He is looking for a marquee name or a to-15 ranked opponent for his next fight.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, last fought at UFC 263 and lost a decision against Leon Edwards. However, he managed to produce a highlight-reel worthy moment during the final minute of the fifth round. A left hand had 'Rocky' badly hurt and Diaz was close to earning a finish.

The Stockton native has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, after which he's keen for opportunities elsewhere.

Nate Diaz once again asked for his UFC release on social media

Nate Diaz has seemingly been looking to part ways with the UFC for a while now. He has publicly asked for his release on multiple occasions. Diaz has also accused the promotion of not giving him a fight.

However, the other side of the story is a bit different from his narrative. The UFC has reportedly offered Diaz fights and the superstar fighter has turned them all down.

A proposed match-up between him and rising star Khamzat Chimaev was rumored for a while. Dustin Poirier is also keen to take on Diaz inside the octagon.

Nate Diaz once again posted recently that he wishes to leave the organization:

"July 30th Would be a nice to departure date."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 July 30th

Would be a nice to departure date 🧊 July 30th Would be a nice to departure date 🧊

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far