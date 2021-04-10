Kevin Holland allegedly stole Marvin Vettori's ciabatta bread before UFC Vegas 23 face-offs

According to Bellator bantamweight Raufeon Stots, the reason Marvin Vettori looked so angry during the faceoff with Kevin Holland was because Trailblazer apparently stole and ate the Italian's ciabatta bread after the weigh-ins.

Raufeon Stots was present at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the official weigh-ins ahead of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland.

In an interaction with UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad, Stots described the hilarious incident, which later took a serious turn.

Most people don’t like their 🥖 🍞 spicy. But who knows over in Italy. Maybe I’ll visit one day. @bullyb170 @RaufeonStots https://t.co/JHf5thwn14 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 10, 2021

According to Stots, while Marvin Vettori was doing his physicals, Kevin Holland snuck into his rehydration area and stole Vettori's Italian ciabatta bread. Kevin Holland would later eat it in front of Vettori, enraging the latter so much that the pair got into an altercation. The duo had to be separated and sent to different rooms.

"Marvin had to go in [another room] and do a physical or whatever, and Holland was still like talking [expletive] to him, he walking over to Marvin’s rehydration area, like where he keeps all his snacks and all of his stuff. He pulled out, no lie bro, it was a ciabatta bun. You know Marvin is Italian, it was a ciabatta bun, I seen it. He must’ve got it from a farmer’s market in Italy. Holland was eating on Marvin’s ciabatta bread… He was eating on his ciabatta bread, no lie. It was the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while. [Holland] still talking sh*t, chewing on it."

😱 This is going to be a good fight.



Marvin Vettori is ready to face off against Kevin Holland!



Marvin Vettori is a -355 favorite to win at #UFCVegas23.pic.twitter.com/EHCbtBwv36 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) April 9, 2021

This explains why Vettori looked so intense during the faceoff against Holland at the weigh-ins. Well, Vettori will soon get to put his hands on Holland when they scrap in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland. Only time will tell if Vettori will be able to make Holland pay for his antics.

Advertisement

Will Kevin Holland's mind games work with Marvin Vettori?

In all likelihood, Kevin Holland is trying to get under his opponent's skin with antics like this. We've seen in the past how mind games often affect fighters negatively before a fight.

Jose Aldo famously lost his cool and his title by allowing Conor McGregor to get inside his head with mind games ahead of their fight at UFC 194.

Having taken the fight against Vettori on such short notice, Holland is smartly trying all the tricks in the book to somehow faze his opponent into making a mistake during the fight.

However, Kevin Holland will end up looking silly if he somehow ends up losing the fight. All of Holland's pre-fight antics would mean nothing if he can't get inside the Octagon and get the job done on the night.