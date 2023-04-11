Kevin Holland claims to have smelt weed midfight at UFC 287, Joe Rogan responds to comment

Kevin Holland usually interacts with the UFC broadcast booth during his fights. He did exactly that at UFC 287, leaving Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier in splits.

At UFC 287, Kevin Holland got back to winning ways with a brutal third-round stoppage victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio. Holland got back in the victory column with an impressive effort, displaying great striking throughout the battle.

Holland unleashed a tremendous left hook that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas. The referee stepped in to stop the fight and Holland walked away with a third-round knockout victory at UFC 287.

While Holland's performance impressed everyone, it was a brief moment in the first round that amused Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. While still attacking Ponzinibbio, Holland claimed to have smelled someone smoking cannabis in the crowd.

Rogan and Cormier couldn't help but be amused by Holland's remarks, and the UFC broadcast team appeared to agree with 'Trailblazer's observation.

UFC 287: Kevin Holland reveals why he lost respect for Jorge Masvidal

Kevin Holland claims to be a huge fan of Jorge Masvidal, or at least he used to be. The welterweight contender got into a heated exchange with 'Gamebred' backstage at UFC 287.

According to 'Trailblazer', he was even “a huge fan” of 'Gamebred' because he admired the Miami native’s gangsterish bravado but he lost his adulation towards Masvidal because of the sucker punch incidents, and moreover, the “lies” he said about him. Speaking in the post-fight media interview, Holland stated:

“[I respected] Everything that he did before he started sucker punching people, I was a huge fan of [his]. I was a big fan of Jorge Masvidal at all before he started doing all this bullsh** but after that, I just kind of lost taste of it and then the lies, [about me]."

Masvidal got into a backstage altercation with current welterweight champion Leon Edwards following a UFC Fight Night event in London. He also sneaked in from behind and assaulted bitter rival Colby Covington following a unanimous decision loss to 'Chaos' at UFC 272.

