Kevin Holland curses himself after Covid-19 ruled him out of UFC Vegas 16 main event with Jack Hermansson

Kevin Holland has taken to his official social media accounts to lament his withdrawal from the UFC Vegas 16 headlining bout against Jack Hermansson.

Holland tested positive for COVID-19, and he was coerced to withdraw from the UFC Vegas 16 main event bout as a result.

The talented UFC middleweight contender, who goes by the moniker Trailblazer, has taken to Twitter and issued the following statement on the matter:

“I have been pulled from my main event bout next weekend due to a positive pre fight covid test. Hoping to test clean and get back inside the cage ASAP.”

I have been pulled from my main event bout next weekend due to a positive pre fight covid test. Hoping to test clean and get back inside the cage ASAP. pic.twitter.com/KfMF4jQFQg — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) November 28, 2020

Additionally, Kevin Holland posted the following statement on one of his Instagram stories:

“I had one fucking job. This is BS.”

Furthermore, Holland also posted a GIF, insinuating that he’s cursing himself over having contracted COVID-19 and withdrawing from his all-important UFC Vegas 16 main event bout. Noted below is the GIF tweeted out by Holland:

It could be interpreted as a harsh way of treating himself after such a blow.

Kevin Holland is aiming to ascend to superstardom in the UFC

Kevin Holland is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the UFC middleweight division today. The 28-year-old fighter has been the recipient of a considerable amount of praise from the large majority of MMA fans and experts for his well-rounded skill-set as well as his penchant for always pursuing the finish.

Following a submission loss to Brendan Allen in late 2019, Holland competed on four separate occasions inside the octagon, going 4-0 in as many fights.

Holland has fought four times in the 2020 calendar year, and was looking to etch his name in the history books as one of the rare UFC fighters to have won five fights in a calendar year.

The 28-year-old beat Anthony Hernandez via first-round TKO in May 2020. Following this spectacular stoppage victory over Hernandez, Holland went on to face the now-viral sensation Joaquin Buckley in August.

This was before Buckley gained global notoriety with the outstanding Impa Kasanganay KO. Holland impressively beat Buckley via third-round TKO.

In the aftermath of his win over Buckley, Holland make a quick turnaround and defeat Darren Stewart via split decision in September.

Holland’s most recent fight came in October, wherein he bested Charlie Ontiveros via first-round TKO.

Kevin Holland has been replaced by Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 16

The UFC Vegas 16 headlining bout against Jack Hermansson was set to be the biggest fight in Kevin Holland’s MMA career thus far.

However, now that Holland has pulled out of the fight, the belief is that Marvin Vettori will step in to face Hermansson in the headlining bout of UFC Vegas 16.

We here at Sportskeeda wish Kevin Holland a safe and speedy recovery.