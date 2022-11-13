In his characteristic manner, Kevin Holland admitted that he's staying away from Khamzat Chimaev after detailing what happened during their backstage scuffle in the build-up to UFC 279.

Prior to the pre-fight press conference at UFC 279, 'Trailblazer' got into a confrontation with the undefeated Chechen, which led to hands being thrown. Due to a number of backstage altercations, Dana White was forced to cancel one of the most highly-anticipated press conferences in recent history.

While speaking with The Schmo, Kevin Holland jokingly insisted that he needs to stay away from Khamzat Chimaev:

"It seems like he [Chimaev] always finishes things. He starts them, finishes them, he's just fu**ing me up, you know. I'm staying away from that guy."

Holland's two-fight win streak came to an end when he was submitted by Chimaev early in the first round. Despite suffering a number of losses, 'Big mouth' has been a great addition to the UFC roster and has proved his worth with some outstanding performances.

His most notable achievement in the octagon is arguably the five-fight run of impressive wins in 2020. During that time, he managed to finish Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Charlie Ontiveros, and Jacare Souza, alongside claiming a decision victory over Darren Stewart.

In a little under a month's time, the welterweight is set to step back into the octagon and face Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in a welterweight clash.

Check out what Kevin Holland had to say about Khamzat Chimaev in the video below:

Who is Khamzat Chimaev fighting next?

A lot of fans were unhappy with Khamzat Chimaev since he missed weight at UFC 279. However, it seems like Dana White is allowing the prospect one last chance at 170lbs.

According to Dana White, 'Borz' is currently being lined up to collide with Colby Covington. The matchup next year is overwhelmingly likely to produce a number-one contender.

If this doesn't come to fruition, Chimaev has been vocal in his push for a shot at the middleweight strap, insisting that newly crowned champion Alex Pereira is "easy money" for him. However, it seems likely that Israel Adesanya will be given a rematch to redeem himself.

