Kevin Holland intends to "help" set Nate Diaz free by offering to fight him

Since Nate Diaz has only one fight remaining on his UFC contract, Kevin Holland has put his name in the bag as a potential opponent for the veteran's last fight.

In a new tweet, Holland posted a photo of a morphed images of himself and Diaz as a jailor and criminal respectively. The caption read:

"Help me help you @NateDiaz209"

Kevin Holland has been looking forward to a fight against Diaz for a while now. The 29-year-old has mocked Diaz on social media, accusing him of avoiding a potential fight inside the octagon.

Holland last fought at UFC Austin where he earned a second consecutive win with a second-round submission victory against Tim Means. Diaz, however, entered the UFC in June 2021, with a loss to Leon Edwards.

Recently, Holland claimed that he would get the better of Diaz if the match were to happen. Talking to MMA Junkie, he also said that the chances of facing his brother Nick are currently higher. Holland said:

"He doesn’t want the smoke whatsoever. Me and him in the same room hot boxing, he going to pass the blunt and say I don’t want it no more. My sh*t’s strong, you know what I mean?”

Diaz was also heavily rumored to face Khamzat Chimaev, with the rising welterweight unbeaten since entering the UFC. Ranked No.3 in the division, 'Borz' is inching closer to a welterweight title clash against champion Kamaru Usman.

Watch Kevin Holland talk about a potential Nate Diaz clash below:

Dana White confirms that Nate Diaz had accepted fight with Khamzat Chimaev

The duo clashed on social media, exchanging words with a potential fight on the cards. However, White confirmed that the blockbuster fight was accepted by Diaz as his last fight on the UFC contract.

Earlier this month, the 52-year-old spoke on The Jim Rome Show saying:

"Yes, we tried to make that fight. He wanted the fight then he didn't want the fight. But Nate Diaz did accept the fight with him [Chimaev]."

White is obliged to offer every fighter three fights a year, but with Diaz frustrated due to lack of opportunity in the UFC, he is assured to look elsewhere as he draws curtains to a glorious career.

Watch Dana White discuss the Diaz-Chimaev matchup below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far