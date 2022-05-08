"You might wanna leave that coward alone" - Kevin Holland jokes about "love-hate relationship" between "Mr. and Mrs." Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington

Kevin Holland recently chimed in with his thoughts about the rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

As far as Holland is concerned, it's best to leave Masvidal and Covington be as he doesn't see their rivalry ending anytime soon. During an interview with Helen Yee Sports, 'Trailblazer' was asked for his take regarding the issue, to which he replied:

"You gotta let that fool do whatever he's gonna do. [With] Jorge, you know what kind of person you're dealing with, when you started dealing with him so you might wanna leave that coward alone 'cause outside the cage these things can happen. Yeah, I mean, Jorge and f***ing Colby – Mr. and Mrs., I don't know what to do about those two."

The UFC welterweight star also described the dynamic between Masvidal and Covington as a "love-hate relationship" :

"They've got one of those relationships, you know – one of those love-hate relationships. So it's just never going to be over with them so people say Colby shouldn't have pressed charges, but Colby's not about that life. He's just not about that life."

Check out Kevin Holland's comments below:

Jorge Masvidal ordered to stay away from Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal can no longer go near Colby Covington after the court imposed a stay-away order on him. He is not allowed to go within 25 feet of Covington's vicinity. Masvidal is also not permitted to contact 'Chaos' directly or indirectly.

This comes after 'Gamebred' allegedly attacked 'Chaos' outside a popular Miami hotspot in April. The move appears to be an act of retaliation after Covington spoke about Masvidal's family in the leadup to their UFC 272 showdown before handing him a lopsided unanimous decision loss.

The two-time welterweight title challenger is now facing two counts of felony charges stemming from the alleged ambush. In addition, Masvidal is facing a felony criminal mischief charge after Covington claimed that the attack also led to him incurring damages worth $15,000 to his $90,000 Rolex watch.

Meanwhile, judge Zachary James of Florida’s 11th Circuit Court scheduled a May 12th hearing as Masvidal's next appearance in court.

Edited by David Andrew