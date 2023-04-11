Kevin Holland, a promising and rising star in the UFC, has expressed interest in a potential bout for the BMF title fight against Gilbert Burns. The young fighter is eager to take on one of the most respected names in the sport and believes he has what it takes to emerge victorious.

Holland's interest in a potential bout with Burns for the BMF title fight is indicative of his confidence and ambition. The BMF title is a one-of-a-kind belt in the UFC, and a victory in this match would be a major milestone in Holland's career, since Jorge Masvidal's retirement announcement after his loss against 'Durinho' at UFC 287.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Kevin Holland stated:

"You know what it's uh... it would suck to say because, I would rather not fight the guy because I like him, I think he's really cool but it's like how do you put that past. And and I was telling Gilbert Burns he, should have asked for it how do you put it past Gilbert Burns."

Kevin Holland added:

"Gilbert Burns is the last person to defeat him [Jorge Masvidal]."

The BMF (Baddest Motherf****r) title was created exclusively for the highly anticipated fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, two of the most popular fighters in the UFC. The matchup was considered a historic event in the sport, and UFC President Dana White believed that it deserved a special distinction.

Kevin Holland claimed to have smelled marijuana during the UFC 287 fight

Kevin Holland's entertaining persona was on full display at UFC 287, where he secured a much-needed victory against Santiago Ponzinibbio. Throughout the fight, Holland demonstrated his striking prowess and made a memorable impression in the UFC broadcast booth.

During a particularly amusing moment in the first round, 'Trailbazer' claimed to have detected the scent of cannabis in the crowd while continuing to attack Ponzinibbio. The remark left Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier in stitches, and even the UFC broadcast team appeared to be in agreement with Holland's observation.

Holland's witty and humorous personality has endeared him to fans and commentators alike. His tendency to interact with the broadcast team during fights adds an element of fun and entertainment to the UFC events, and his latest performance was no exception.

