Kevin Holland net worth: A look at 'Trailblazer's' accumulated wealth amid speculation surrounding his retirement

Kevin Holland has a net worth that stands at an estimated $1 million, thanks to his career in the UFC.

The UFC welterweight has been one of the most active fighters in the promotion, which has largely contributed to his wealth. Holland's biggest UFC pay-outs came after he returned to welterweight earlier this year.

For his successful outing against Alex Oliveira in March 2022, Holland earned an estimated $261,000 (base salary of $100,000, win bonus of $100,000, performance bonus of $50,000 and endorsements worth $11,000).

Holland also made an estimated $261,000 for his subsequent win over Tim Means in June. For his latest submission defeat to Khamzat Chimaev, Holland earned a total of $116,000.

Kevin Holland retirement talks and UFC career thus far

Kevin Holland is considered to be one of the most promising stars on the UFC roster. However, the welterweight prospect recently caught the MMA community off-guard.

The 29-year-old hinted at retirement following his recent loss to undefeated sensation Khamzat Chimaev. Taking to Instagram, Holland shared a post that read:

"Had a good run 30 in a little over a month got paid I'm out. Next career choice??"

While a devastating loss to Chimaev could be a tough pill to swallow for Holland, he has been in good form in recent bouts. He can certainly regain his momentum.

However, it is also likely that the 29-year-old has other plans. It is also possible that he aspires to follow in the footsteps of other MMA stars and try his hand at boxing.

Holland made an unsuccessful promotional debut against Thiago Santos in 2018 after making a mark in Season 2 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.

However, he quickly bounced back from that loss and rose through the middleweight ranks after scoring five consecutive wins. 'Trailblazer' suffered a setback after dropping two successive bouts against Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori the following year. His subsequent bout against Kyle Daukaus ended in a no-contest.

Following that bout, Kevin Holland moved down to 170lbs, and went on to score back-to-back stoppage wins. Unfortunately for 'Trailblazer', he suffered his biggest career loss against 'Borz' where he didn't land a single punch during the fight.

