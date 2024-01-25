Dricus du Plessis's stunning victory at UFC 297 wasn't the only headline-grabbing moment of the night. His post-fight celebration, a kiss on the lips with his coach Morne Visser, became a matter of discussion for the MMA world and sparked an avalanche of hilarious reactions.

One of the most amused viewers was former UFC champion Daniel Cormier, who was in the octagon to interview du Plessis. As the newly crowned champion showered his team with kisses, Cormier's face contorted in a mix of amusement and bewilderment, caught on camera for all to see.

UFC welterweight contender Kevin Holland wasted no time capitalizing on the awkward moment, sharing the clip on social media with the caption:

"First and foremost @dc_mma you have the best poker face of all time…. Me and you vs anyone in black jack!!! Second it’s official Strickland won the fight! #wtfmemes #bucko #trippin #where #tf #his #girl At 🤦🏿‍♂️"

Robert Whittaker backs Dricus du Plessis to upset Israel Adesanya in a potential middleweight title clash

Fresh off his thrilling victory, Dricus du Plessis has already set his sights on his next target - former middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

While the fight is still unconfirmed, Robert Whittaker, who has battled both men, has offered his prediction.

Whittaker believes du Plessis' unorthodox style and relentless pressure could prove too much for 'The Last Stylebender.' In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour 'The Reaper' said:

"I’m going to say DDP [Dricus du Plessis]. Just because, like Sean with Dricus, the safe bet was Sean, but Dricus showed what he was willing to do and what he was willing to go through. Can he do that again against Izzy? Who knows? But he’s a tough guy. It doesn’t matter if he’s getting hit, he showed that tenacity in that fight. So I’ll go DDP."

He added:

"As someone who has fought Dricus, I understand how awkward he is to fight. Everyone who saw the fight can say how awkward he looks. Dude, he was throwing overhands from the first bell to the last bell, and he was throwing combos off of them."

