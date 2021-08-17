Kevin Holland has reportedly signed a new multi-fight contract with the UFC despite losing his last two fights

Kevin Holland has reportedly signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC. According to his management team at KOreps, Holland is set to continue his tenure with the UFC for the foreseeable future, despite being on a losing streak as of late.

Taking to Twitter, MMA Junkie's Nolan King reported that Kevin Holland has signed on the dotted line for a new contract with MMA's biggest promotion.

The middleweight is currently set to fight Kyle Daukaus on October 2, and it's now been confirmed that he's agreed to a number of further fights with the promotion after.

Here's what Nolan King reported on Twitter:

Despite back-to-back losses, Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) has signed a new multifight deal with the #UFC, per his manager @ko_reps. Holland fights Kyle Daukaus on Oct. 2. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 17, 2021

Kevin Holland will return to action in hope of securing a victory after two straight losses

Kevin Holland has already competed twice in 2021. Holland's first fight of the year was against Derek Brunson in March, one that he lost after being dominated by Brunson for the majority of the bout.

Holland was quick to make his return to the octagon as he stepped in to face Marvin Vettori the following month.

In another headliner in April, 'Trailblazer' was beaten by 'The Italian Dream' in a similar fashion to his Brunson loss, with Vettori also dominating Holland on the ground.

Holland was then taken under Daniel Cormier's wing and started working on his wrestling at the American Kickboxing Academy. With two back-to-back losses in a row, Holland will mark his return to action in October in the hope of securing a much-needed win.

2020 was quite a year for Kevin Holland, who fought five times and won all five of his fights. 'Trailblazer' ended the year with a huge win over Ronaldo Souza and will aim to replicate something similar when he returns to action later this year.

With a win over Daukaus, Kevin Holland could start to further focus on the fights that are lined ahead for him. It now remains to be seen who Holland's opponents will be under his new multi-fight contract.

Edited by Harvey Leonard