Kevin Holland is set to face Stephen Thompson in the main event of UFC Orlando this weekend. The two fighters sat down for a face-to-face interview ahead of the upcoming bout, in which Holland revealed that he studied nothing but kung fu in high school.

Speaking to his UFC Orlando opponent, Holland shared:

"I was really, really good at kung fu san soo before I ever started doing MMA. I got kicked out of high school my freshman year and the school that I went to was a martial arts instructor and literally, all day everyday, all we did was martial arts. I was in school supposed to be learning regular stuff." [sic]

The unranked welterweight added:

"I got all my credits to graduate high school in California, which is a lot of credits, by basically - English, I would basically rewrite the form that he wanted me to write, write it out. Science would be the angles. History would be studying the martial arts. Then math, of course, I just always failed math."

Holland's learning experience left Thompson looking amazed, as he proclaimed:

"That's like a movie, man."

While Kevin Holland's high school experience was certainly unique, it has paid off, as he is signed to the biggest mixed martial arts promotion in the world. He will look to enter the welterweight rankings by defeating Stephen Thompson, the No.6-ranked contender, at UFC Orlando.

Watch Kevin Holland discuss his unique high school experience below (starting at the 3:12 mark):

Kevin Holland discusses biases within UFC

Kevin Holland has been vocal about his criticism of the preferential treatment that some fighters receive within the UFC. With recently signed mixed martial arts prospects Raul Rosas Jr. and Bo Nickal already added to the video-game 'UFC 4', Holland once again shared his displeasure with the promotion's bias.

During the media day for his UFC Orlando main event matchup against Stephen Thompson, the unranked welterweight stated:

"You got a seventeen-year-old kid [Raul Rosas Jr.]. You guys thought his clout was amazing. You put him in the [video] game before he even got a UFC fight. Same with Bo Nickal. It's just certain things that don't make sense. At the end of the day, if we're here and we're here to be fair and here to be even, everybody should have a fair chance."

While Holland is included in the list of playable characters in UFC 4, there are many notable omissions. The inclusion of Rosas Jr. and Nickal, however, likely has to do with their potential marketability. Both fighters enter the UFC with plenty of hype surrounding them.

Watch Kevin Holland discuss the biases within the UFC below (starting at the 1:56 mark):

