Kevin Holland reveals if he will add Khabib Nurmagomedov to his corner as part of his team

Kevin Holland has admitted that he doesn't want Khabib Nurmagomedov to be a part of his corner on a long-term basis. During Holland's last fight against Derek Brunson, the rising middleweight prospect was in conversation with The Eagle - who was sitting cageside - in between rounds.

While speaking to The Schmo during an interview in the lead-up to UFC Vegas 23, Holland said that him speaking to Khabib during his last fight was only a one-time thing. Trailblazer also added that he might've had a little too much fun for one fight, which eventually led to a defeat for him.

Kevin Holland concluded by stating that he is happy with his current team and if they wanted to add anyone to his corner, they would pay the right amount for it.

"No, no, no, that was me having fun for one fight. Maybe a little too much for the fight and then somebody dropped a tweet, I asked my manager if it was him. I guess it was a fake tweet that was made, I don't know. But the tweet got plenty of attraction, so whoever did that tweet, you're freaking awesome. You did a good job. But, no, we're happy with the people we have in the corner. If we wanted somebody else, we'll pay somebody else. So, we'll keep with the people we got."

In the main event of UFC Vegas 22, Kevin Holland suffered a devastating loss to veteran Derek Brunson via decision. Big Mouth was dominated for the majority of the fight but managed to score a takedown on Brunson - the first time the latter was taken down in his career.

Kevin Holland will make his quick return to the UFC this weekend

This weekend at UFC Vegas 23, Kevin Holland will make his return to action against Marvin Vettori. The Italian Dream was set to face Darren Till in a highly-awaited match-up. However, following an injury to Till, Trailblazer decided to step in on short notice.

A much more focused version of Holland will look to get back in the win column with a victory over Vettori and make a huge statement to the rest of the middleweight division.