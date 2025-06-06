Kevin Holland's NSFW questions for Vicente Luque during UFC 316 faceoff send fans reeling: "God he's weird"

Kevin Holland surely knows how to make heads turn with his words, and his appearance at the UFC 316 press conference followed the playbook. During the faceoff, as he squared up with Vicente Luque, Holland dropped a bizarre, NSFW question that left viewers online in disbelief.
Holland could be heard saying:
“I hope it’s a war… S*x is usually better after wars. You don’t think so? Or you don’t have s*x?”
Check out Kevin Holland's comments below:
Several fans took to X to react to Holland's comments, writing:
"I’m tired of seeing Kevin fight low-tier competition and still lose."
"When has Holland ever had a war?"
"Kelvin is so cringe nowadays."
"God, he’s weird."
"Kevin Holland became a weirdo."
"This is Holland's 15th fight this year."
"He's really thinking [that] he's Deadpool."
Check out some of the fan reactions below:
Luque returns for the first time in 2025 after a slick submission win over Themba Gorimbo last December. Fighting near his hometown in New Jersey, he brings an explosive fighting style and experience into what will be his 23rd UFC walk.
For Holland, it’s already his third UFC bout this year. After a forgettable loss at middleweight in January, he returned to welterweight in March and looked sharp against Gunnar Nelson. Now back on track, Holland aims to maintain momentum at 170 pounds.
Belal Muhammad claps back at Kevin Holland ahead of UFC 316
Belal Muhammad responded strongly to Kevin Holland, taking a shot at his recent title loss. Holland mocked Muhammad’s defeat to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 and questioned his legitimacy as a former champion.
Muhammad fired back by criticizing Holland’s inconsistent record. He dismissed Holland as someone who “loses every other fight,” while Holland poked fun at Muhammad’s striking and questioned whether he truly earned his title.
Muhammad took to X to react to Holland's comments and wrote:
"If [you] fight every month and lose every month, are you the most active fighter or the most active loser?"
Check out Belal Muhammad's X post below: