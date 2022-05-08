"As a champ you gotta make weight" - Kevin Holland says Charles Oliveira put himself in a "bad situation" at UFC 274 weigh-ins

Kevin Holland believes it was imperative for Charles Oliveira to make weight for his UFC 274 bout against Justin Gaethje. While there are reports of the hotel scale being messed up, 'Trailblazer' doesn't find the excuse sound enough for the former lightweight champ to miss weight.

Holland also expressed concern about Oliveira's mental health, having put himself in a "bad situation." The 29-year-old recently told Helen Yee:

"Champ's gotta make weight. No excuses, champ's gotta make weight. I mean that's just all it boils down to. You know, you could say this scale was this, this scale was that... like, if I'm the f***ing champ, I probably got a personal scale that's a badass high-dollar scale that's probably in my room, that I can check my weight on and so on and so forth..."

"So yeah, it's just one of this things where it's like, he's the champ, he has to be on it. Gaethje made weight so it didn't matter if he was .5 over or .5 under, he made weight. As a champ you gotta make weight. He put himself in a bad situation so he might be mentally breaking, you know, so hopefully not."

Watch Kevin Holland's interview with Helen Yee below:

Charles Oliveira claims to be mentally unphased by the weight miss

'do Bronx' was stripped off his title after missing weight by half a pound for what was scheduled to be his second title defense against Justin Gaethje. While Charles Oliveira had earlier tweeted about a successful weight cut, he would tip the scales at 0.5 lbs over the 155lbs mark. The Brazilian was given another hour to try and shed the extra half pound but failed to do so.

In the immediate aftermath of the historic weight miss, several fighters claimed that the hotel's weighing scale was reset overnight. According to multiple reports, the weight differential varied from 0.5 to two pounds on the day of the official weigh-ins.

Oliveira earnestly claimed to have made weight on Thursday but was seemingly unphased by the turn of events. 'do Bronx' told Megan Olivi via a translator:

“If they thought it was going to frustrate me, they’re going to see a Charles 10 times better. I’m ready for this. The champion’s name is Charles Oliveira, there’s no one else.”

Watch Oliveira's interview with Megan Olivi below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari