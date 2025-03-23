  • home icon
  Kevin Holland stuns UFC presser by challenging reporter to locker room scrap on the spot

Kevin Holland stuns UFC presser by challenging reporter to locker room scrap on the spot

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Mar 23, 2025 23:41 GMT
Kevin Holland's comeback after two consecutive losses was a stunner, where he defeated Gunnar Nelson in exactly a 'Trailblazer' manner. After three rounds of back-and-forth on the ground and standing up, Holland won via unanimous decision.

A recent video caught netizens' attention. In it, Holland spoke about how he would fight anybody he is paired with, even if a reporter stepped up.

Holland said:

"I will fight anybody. I am just interested in fighting everybody. I mean, if you sign up for the UFC, you wanna fight, I will fight you. The fight's a fight; that's how I get paid."
A reporter accepted the challenge, and the 170-pounder said:

"Alright, well, we can go to the locker room right now."

Check out Kevin Holland's comments in the post below:

Kevin Holland praises Gunnar Nelson’s grappling after gritty ground battle

Kevin Holland has a black belt in Jiu-jitsu and has a fair amount of grappling skills, but he has not been seen doing a lot of ground exchanges in his fights. His kung-fu skills might be a reason for his striking prowess, as the 32-year-old also has a kung-fu black belt. He started his martial arts training in kung fu at 16.

In his post-fight interview, Holland admitted that Gunnar Nelson gave him a tough fight and that his timing for the takedowns was highly accurate.

Having said that, Nelson took the fight to the ground multiple times, attempting a tight arm triangle submission in the third round. Even though Holland managed to escape the submission, he applauded his opponent for his wrestling and grappling skills.

Holland said:

"I was hoping we could strike a little bit more, hoping I could keep it on the feet. But Gunner did a good job with the timing to hit the takedowns. Let’s be real here—I’m not the greatest wrestler in the world, but I can grapple."
Check out Kevin Holland's comments in the video below: (0:12)

youtube-cover

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
