Kevin Holland stuns UFC presser by challenging reporter to locker room scrap on the spot

Kevin Holland's comeback after two consecutive losses was a stunner, where he defeated Gunnar Nelson in exactly a 'Trailblazer' manner. After three rounds of back-and-forth on the ground and standing up, Holland won via unanimous decision.

A recent video caught netizens' attention. In it, Holland spoke about how he would fight anybody he is paired with, even if a reporter stepped up.

Holland said:

"I will fight anybody. I am just interested in fighting everybody. I mean, if you sign up for the UFC, you wanna fight, I will fight you. The fight's a fight; that's how I get paid."

A reporter accepted the challenge, and the 170-pounder said:

"Alright, well, we can go to the locker room right now."

Check out Kevin Holland's comments in the post below:

Kevin Holland praises Gunnar Nelson’s grappling after gritty ground battle

Kevin Holland has a black belt in Jiu-jitsu and has a fair amount of grappling skills, but he has not been seen doing a lot of ground exchanges in his fights. His kung-fu skills might be a reason for his striking prowess, as the 32-year-old also has a kung-fu black belt. He started his martial arts training in kung fu at 16.

In his post-fight interview, Holland admitted that Gunnar Nelson gave him a tough fight and that his timing for the takedowns was highly accurate.

Having said that, Nelson took the fight to the ground multiple times, attempting a tight arm triangle submission in the third round. Even though Holland managed to escape the submission, he applauded his opponent for his wrestling and grappling skills.

Holland said:

"I was hoping we could strike a little bit more, hoping I could keep it on the feet. But Gunner did a good job with the timing to hit the takedowns. Let’s be real here—I’m not the greatest wrestler in the world, but I can grapple."

