Kevin Holland took great pleasure in Joaquin Buckley's knockout defeat

Kevin Holland has expressed delight over rival Joaquin Buckley’s knockout defeat at the hands of Italian, Allessio Di Chirico at UFC Fight Night 7: Holloway vs Kattar.

Buckley, who had the 2020 knockout of the year with a creative spinning jump kick, was stopped by Di Chirico’s head kick in the contest.

Shortly after Buckley’s loss, Holland posted a cheeky video on his Instagram stories mocking the 26-year-old. The video, which was recorded from a TV set, showed both Di Chirico and Buckley having a chat after the former had been declared winner. In the video, Holland also challenged Di Chirico to a fight.

‘’Oh man (Di Chirico), why did you do to my son (Buckley) like that, ‘’ Holland said. Now I feel like a f****ed up a** dad, man. Sorry, Allesio I hope you work it up to the top two. I got Too warm. I’ll really whoop you this time.’’

Kevin Holland and Joaquin Buckley have a rivalry after the pair fought at UFC 255 last November. Buckley, a UFC debutant at the time lost on knockout.

anybody know a good mouthguard co? 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/prrsAaliHj — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) November 22, 2020

Holland went on to face Ronald Souza on December 12, 2020 at UFC 256. He won the fight via knockout in the first round.

Kevin Holland set to take on Derek Brunson at UFC

Kevin Holland is looking ahead to potential headline fight with Derek Brunson at UFC Fight Night 188.

Fresh from his knockout win against Ronaldo Souza, ‘’Trailblazer’’ will be looking to beat Brunson and move closer to title contention in the 185-pound division. The American currently has a fighting record of 26 wins and 5 losses.

Brunson, on the other hand, is coming off a victory over highly rated Edmen Shahbazyan and boasts of a three-fight winning streak. He has a fighting record of 21 wins and 7 losses.

He will give Kevin Holland all he can handle and will be the litmus test to gauge where UFC's resident 'big mouth' can walk the walk.