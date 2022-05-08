"I'm on my 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley sh*t right now" - Kevin Holland on why he's trying to stay unranked in the welterweight division

Kevin Holland is set to return to the octagon this summer. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Holland was asked what his fight against Tim Means will do for him in the rankings since neither of them currently have a number next to their name.

As the bigger names continue to gain popularity and some leverage with the UFC, Holland is looking to capitalize on the same, hoping to acquire a far more lucrative contract down the line.

Discussing the same with The Schmo, 'Trailblazer' stated:

"Honestly, I'm on my 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley s*** right now, see he's trying to get ranked and I'm trying to stay unranked you know what I mean, I want to fight any can so I can get paid and I feel like that's the way to go."

Holland further clarified that he is "collecting the same dough regardless," a similar stance O'Malley famously publicized early in his career.

After a stellar 2020 going 5-0 and being a candidate for fighter of the year, 2021 was not so good. Incurring back-to-back losses against Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori respectively, Holland took a small step back when he was scheduled to take on Chris Daukus in October of last year.

The bad luck continued when the bout ended in a no contest after Holland was badly hurt from a head butt that resulted in a submission finish for Daukus.

Kevin Holland is currently coming off an impressive knockout victory over veteran Alex Oliveira at UFC 272 and hopes to add another one in the win column.

Kevin Holland shares his pick for the upcoming Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson bout

Kevin Holland had no problem picking a winner for the "People's Main Event" between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson slated for UFC 274.

In the same interview with The Schmo, Holland was quick to give his take on the highly anticipated bout between two of the most decorated and exciting fighters on the roster, saying:

"Look I like both, I think both are cool people. I think Chandler's a great human being, you know Tony Ferguson, he has some of that good ol' California oxnard roots, but you know... just throw your money on Chandler go ahead and get paid."

A loss for either man would be a devastating set-back for their short-term dreams at holding the UFC title.

