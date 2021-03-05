Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque were added to the roster in the latest EA Sports UFC 4 update today.

The news has been confirmed via the official EA Sports UFC Twitter account. Fans can check out the tweet regarding Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque displayed below:

We know you've been waiting for these guys 👀



Welcome to #UFC4 Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque 🔥 🎮



Fight now 👇https://t.co/WwV3gG109P pic.twitter.com/Kwh9raquvJ — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) March 4, 2021

EA Sports UFC 4 is considered to be one of the best combat sports-based video games in the world right now. The game was released on August 14th, 2020, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The popular video game features some of the top UFC fighters in the world, besides also letting fans play with their own custom fighters. Another notable feature in the EA Sports UFC 4 video game is the Backyard and Kumite fighting i.e. fights that take place in an underground fighting arena-setting.

Additionally, several other world-renowned combat sportspersons – even the likes of boxing heavyweight champions like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua – are available as playable characters in the game. In the case of Fury and Joshua, players who pre-ordered EA Sports UFC 4 get exclusive access to play as them.

On that note, UFC middleweight star Kevin Holland and UFC welterweight mainstay Vicente Luque are the latest additions to the EA Sports UFC 4 video game.

Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque – KO artists aiming to win UFC gold

Kevin Holland (center left); Vicente Luque (center right)

Kevin Holland has received widespread praise for his incredible run in the 2020 calendar year. Holland is regarded as one of the true breakout superstars of 2020, having won five consecutive fights in as many UFC appearances in 2020.

Advertisement

Trailblazer has been in the UFC since 2018, but it was in 2020 that the feared KO artist rose to superstardom in the promotion. Kevin Holland tied the UFC record with the likes of Roger Huerta and Neil Magny for the most UFC wins (five) in a given calendar year.

Kevin Holland’s last fight witnessed him pick up the biggest win of his MMA career, scoring a first-round KO of MMA veteran Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza in December 2020.

On the other hand, Vicente Luque has been a part of the UFC roster since 2015. The perennial UFC welterweight contender has a penchant for scoring stoppage wins, be it via submission or knockout.

Vicente Luque is currently on a two-fight win streak, both wins coming via KO/TKO. His last fight was a second-round KO win over Randy Brown in August 2020.

Presently, Kevin Holland is No. 10 in the UFC middleweight rankings, whereas Vicente Luque is No. 10 in the UFC welterweight rankings.