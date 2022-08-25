Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez: Height, reach, weight and UFC record comparison

UFC fan favorite Kevin Holland is scheduled to take on Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279: Chimaev vs. Diaz in three week's. Rodriguez is making his return to the octagon after over a year away from the UFC, with Holland being the much fresher fighter, last competing a few months ago.

'Trailblazer' also has the advantage when it comes to height, with the 29-year-old standing at 191cm tall, which is 6cm taller than his opponent. 'D-Rod' has a reach of 188cm, which is once again much smaller than Holland's, with the Texas-based fighter having a reach of 206cm.

Daniel Rodriguez last weighed-in 1lb heavier than his upcoming opponent, coming in at 171lbs on the scales. However, with such a small advantage, it's unlikely weight will have an impact during the bout.

Kevin Holland made his UFC debut in 2018 and has fought 15 times in the octagon, winning on 10 occasions and losing four bouts in the organization. The 29-year-old has just one no contest result, which came against Kyle Daukaus after an accidental headbutt.

Daniel Rodriguez made his UFC debut two years later than Holland, beating Tim Means via submission in round two. 'D-Rod' has fought in the UFC six times in total, winning five and losing only once to Nicolas Dalby via a controversial unanimous decision.

Was Nicolas Dalby the first fighter to beat Daniel Rodriguez in professional MMA?

No, 'D-Rod' has lost twice in his professional career, with one of those coming under the UFC banner against Nicolas Dalby. The 35-year-old's first professional defeat came back in 2017 when he lost to Victor Reyna via split decision.

Daniel Rodriguez was competing at Combate 19: Queen Warriors and lost a narrow decision against Reyno, who at the time had a 9-3 professional record in MMA. But this defeat didn't seem to bother the California-born fighter, who went on to remain unbeaten until 2020.

Watch the full Reyna vs. Rodriguez bout here:

As mentioned, Rodriguez has a solid UFC record, losing only once in one of the toughest organizations in MMA. The 35-year-old is now set to take on Kevin Holland in his next bout, which will be a real test of 'D-Rod's' abilities and also offers him the chance to make it four wins in a row in the UFC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard