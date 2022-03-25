"We came up with the idea when we saw Conor McGregor's 'Notorious'" - Daniel Rodriguez reveals Conor McGregor's inspiration helped him with documentary ideas

Daniel Rodriguez recently revealed the inspiration behind his documentary ideas.

While appearing in a recent interview with The AllStar, the UFC welterweight contender got in-convo with Sasha Palatnikov where the duo discussed several topics ranging from 'D-Rod's hand injury to his upcoming documentary.

While discussing his upcoming documentary, Rodriguez also mentioned that Conor McGregor's documentary 'Notorious' helped him come up with ideas pertaining to his upcoming film.

Speaking about his upcoming documentary, the American fighter said:

"Actually we came with the idea when we saw Conor McGregor's, uh, 'Notorious'. So I saw that and the idea came to my head and me and my boy Jeremy, who is my creative director, came up with the idea of doing like a long periodic thing , you know. He's always been the one, he's still the one that's like "No we should wait longer". I'm like, nah, now let's drop that sh*t."

Rodriguez, while speaking further, also mentioned that he wanted to release the film as soon as possible so that he could still be relevant despite being out due to a hand injury.

You can check out the entire episode of the interview below:

Daniel Rodriguez gets called out by Kevin Holland after UFC 272 win

Kevin Holland recently squared off against Alex 'Cowboy' Oliveira at UFC 272. Holland defeated Oliveira via a technical knockout in the main card event, which was headlined by Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal.

During his post-fight interview in the cage, the fighter called out another 'Cowboy', indicating Donald Cerrone. However, in the post-fight presser, 'Trailblazer' changed his focus and instead called a different fighter. He called out Cerrone's mentee Daniel Rodriguez.

At the presser, Holland said:

“I think I should be fighting Daniel Rodriguez next, just because last time I called out ‘Cowboy,’ Daniel Rodriguez hopped in my inbox and was like, ‘Yo, don’t do that. That’s my OG.’ So respect to both of those guys. Of course I’d like to fight the OG, but sometimes you’ve got to take out the student to take out the OG. If I take out the student, I don’t even really feel like I need to take out the OG. It’d be nice to have the name on the board, but at the end of the day, I’m a big ‘Cowboy’ fan. So, it probably wouldn’t even make me feel as good as I think it would.”

You can check out the post-fight press conference below:

