"You've [already] told us that you can't beat the wrestler" - Chael Sonnen claims Kevin Holland will be "thrown out" of the UFC if he loses to Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson

Kevin Holland's acceptance of the fight against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson has taken Chael Sonnen by surprise.

'Trailblazer' faced Khamzat Chimaev in his previous match and was beaten decisively, losing via a D'arce choke in the first round. Holland now faces a highly skilled striker in 'Wonderboy', and the matchup will be a fantastic measuring stick of his stand-up abilities.

However, Sonnen feels that with a defeat to Thompson, Kevin Holland's UFC career could be over. 'The American Gangster' believes that 'Trailblazer' cannot afford a loss to a striker like Thompson, considering his inability to overcome wrestling-based fighters.

Sonnen released a video on his YouTube channel discussing the matchup, where he said:

"You will be thrown out if you now can't beat the striker, after you've told us that you can't beat the wrestler. It's a really hard spot, I was surprised that he took the match. I really was."

Watch the video below from 5:00:

Holland had indicated that he was retiring from the sport following his defeat to Chimaev. However, 'The American Gangster' feels that 'Trailblazer' will be forced out of the UFC with a defeat to Stephen Thompson.

Kevin Holland speaks about matchup with Stephen Thompson in new podcast episode

Kevin Holland recently started his own podcast called Real Eyes Recognize, and the second episode featured UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney.

In a clip posted to Holland's Instagram, 'T.Wrecks' offered to share some wrestling tips with 'Trailblazer'. The welterweight replied that he was "supposed to be retired." This prompted the co-host of the podcast, Dustin Gutkowski, to bring out a loaf of 'Wonder Bread' and initiate a discussion about Holland's upcoming fight.

'Trailblazer' seemed excited by the matchup:

"I'm really excited about the Wonderboy fight, just 'cause I've been dealing with Wonder Bread for a while. And you see it took a lot for this to rip, and it won't take as much for Wonderboy to break down. But you get the point, I got Wonderboy so I'm not f***ing retired anymore."

Watch the video below:

Kevin Holland is 2-1-1 in his last four fights and will hope to bounce back from his defeat to Khamzat Chimaev with a strong performance against a UFC veteran.

