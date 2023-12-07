Keyboard warrior memes galore as Dillon Danis plans to embarrass Jake Paul's opponent Andre August in sparring on Adin Ross' stream

Jake Paul and Dillon Danis continue to have an adversarial relationship with one another.

Paul is set to fight Andre August on December 15 but Danis wants to throw down with Double A before their fight via Adin Ross' platform.

Dillon Danis has a history with the Paul family, having fought Jake's brother Logan in an underwhelming boxing bout in October that he lost via disqualification.

Via his personal X account @dillondanis, Danis said:

"Hey @jakepaul , I’ve got a proposal for you. I’ll spar with the bum you’re currently set to fight, live on @adinross ’s stream. When I embarrass him, you’ll have to agree to fight me in MMA on the same date you’ve planned for your fight against him. What do you say, kiddo deal?"

Several X users had their say on the decorated jiu-jitsu player wanting to take on more boxing showdowns.

@Matt_Pinner said:

"The keyboard warrior is back"

@TheGvardiolrule stated:

"This keyboard warrior"

@BurrntDotETH quipped:

"bro you can’t fight and you’re irrelevant fade off into the sunset"

@ElatedTate said:

"King of Keyboard fight!😅 Bros will always be cooked!😅"

@michaelgrowth stated:

"No one is listening to you nor cares of your fight attempts... You had 1 shot and you showed up in pathetic fashion. The world has moved on mate. It's time you did too."

@brightwell2013 quipped:

"Bro you ain’t getting a fight anytime soon"

Check out the Danis' tweet toward Paul ahead of this August clash below:

Jake Paul's combat sports acumen

In the context of Danis' MMA callout, Jake Paul has indicated an interest in taking on an MMA bout under the PFL banner. Dillon Danis is a former Bellator MMA fighter and currently a free agent.

While he would be a debutant under mixed martial arts rules for this discussed fight, Jake Paul presently has a 7-1 pro boxing record. Among those seven wins, Paul has ended four of the fights inside the distance and has the distinction of dropping all of his opponents, as of this writing, to the canvas.

After a pair of early wins over a fellow influencer (Ali Eson Gib) and a basketball player (Nate Robinson), Jake Paul began fighting more combat sports-focused names.

He went on to collect wins over former ONE as well as Bellator champion Ben Askren, former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, as well as former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz. The lone loss in Paul's boxing run so far was to Tommy Fury during their February clash earlier this year.