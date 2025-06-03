Keyshawn Davis gets 100% real about Gervonta Davis potentially fighting Jake Paul in the future: "He kept boxing lit"

Keyshawn Davis recently expressed his thoughts on the potential bout between Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul. Davis gave his nod, saying that a matchup between Gervonta and Paul would be ''great'' for the sport of boxing since it would draw a lot of views from all around the world.

Gervonta and Paul reportedly want to face each other after 'Tank' chastised the celebrity YouTuber turned boxer for his fight against Mike Tyson last year. Notably, veteran reporter Dan Rafael claimed earlier this year that there were talks regarding a fight between the two, but it was cancelled after Davis failed to prevail over Lamont Roach Jr.

In a recent interview with Sean Zittel, Keyshawn gave his take on 'Tank's potential contest with Paul. The undefeated WBO lightweight champion wasn't concerned about the contest because it will benefit the boxing world. He said:

''I mean, well, I'll be contradicting myself if I said him going to fight Jake Paul is affecting my plans, because I always said that I'm not going off of nobody else, I'm going off of me. I understand what you're saying, so that answers your question, but I think that him going to fight Jake Paul is amazing. I think he should go do that. I think that's going be great for the sport of boxing.''

The 26-year-old continued:

''It's going to get more eyes on the sport of boxing. You got the YouTuber eyes, the casual eyes, then 'Tank' got a lot of casuals and fight fans, you know what I'm saying? All across the world, like the whole world damn near, as far as sports, people that love sports, they can be in tune to that fight. So why wouldn't I want a fight like that happen in sport of boxing?''

Check out Keyshawn Davis' comments below:

As for 'The Businessman', he is set to make his first title defense against Edwin De Los Santos this weekend.

Jake Paul names his future opponents after the Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight

Fans can expect a contest between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis, if the two prevail in their upcoming boxing outings against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Roach Jr. on June 28 and Aug. 16 respectively.

In a recent video posted on 'MVP's YouTube channel, Paul shared a list of fighters he wishes to face, saying:

''After Chavez I think Gervonta Davis, Anthony Joshua, KSI, Tommy Fury, Ryan Garcia, Badou Jack. That's a pretty hefty list”

Check out Jake Paul's comments below (7:26):

